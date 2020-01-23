Courteeners' Liam Fray says solo "dance record" with DMA'S is "in the pipeline"

The Courteeners frontman has said his band want to do solo "side-projects," and he has something "in the pipeline" with the Aussie trio.

Liam Fray has revealed he's talking with the DMA'S about working on an album together.

The Courteeners frontman discussed his band going off to do "side-projects," and even talked about various things that could be in the works for him specifically.

"The DMA’s lads have asked me to do something," he revealed to the Daily Star. “We’ve spoken about doing more of a dance record together. We haven’t started on it, but that’s in the pipeline.”

Speaking about his band - who formed 2006 - the Heavy Jacket singer mused: "We’ve been together for 13 years and I don’t want to just keep doing Courteeners albums and nothing else.

"People will have had enough if we do 10 albums in a row!

"The band is brilliant, we all really get on, but we want to stretch our legs a bit by doing side-projects here and there."

Fray and the Aussie trio have been previously linked, with the Silver rockers playing one of their support slots at their homecoming gig at Heaton Park last June.

Speaking about the band, who he called "adopted Mancs," he gushed: "But DMA’s, man. I mean they don’t need bigging up through me. Everybody knows. They’re legends already and they also know how to party as well."

Meanwhile, Fray has spoken out against Eminem's track referencing the Manchester Arena attack, which saw 22 killed after an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

The rocker - who hails from Middleton, Greater Manchester - reacted to the US rapper's Unapologetic song and accused him of resorting to "shock" tactics.

Asked by the BBC about the song, which features on Eminem's surprise album Music To Be Murdered By, Fray said: "It all just felt like an old comedian who can't get on the telly any more just saying something outrageous".

He added: "I just felt a bit sorry for him. I just felt like he's jumping the shark a bit."

The Not Nineteen Forever singer revealed he wasn't even aware of the track until he started seeing the reactions online."I didn't realise really, it was almost like tongue in cheek," he explained.

"As it's quite funny for a lad from Middleton to be calling out the biggest rapper in the world!"

He added: "But you'd have to be stone-hearted to not think of the consequences of those words really, because they're outrageous. What is going on in someone's mind to think that those kind of things are OK?

"Look, shock has a place in art and it always has done but there's a line and I just think that line was crossed. That's just my opinion and other people might think otherwise but when it's close to home and when you've seen the city pick itself up piece by piece, day by day, then it gets you, man."

The lyrics to Eminem's Unapologetic song includes the lines: "I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game like I’m outside an Ariana Grande concert."

