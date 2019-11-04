DMA's announce show at London's O2 Academy Brixton for March 2020

The Delete rockers have confirmed they're set for a gig at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Find out how and when to buy tickets.

DMA's have confirmed they're set to play a UK show next year.

The Australian trio - who are comprised of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason have announced they will visig London's O2 Academy Brixton on Friday 6 March 2020.

A chance to buy tickets for the Delete rockers - who play live as a six piece with Joel Flyger on rhythm guitar, Thomas Crandles on bass guitar and Liam Hoskins on drums - will be available in a special pre-sale for fans who pre-order their new album.

We’re playing @O2academybrix London on March 6th. Our new album is out April 24th - you can pre order now for access to the Brixton Academy pre sale - https://t.co/WkQh0L59Vq pic.twitter.com/YodjU8poBT — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) November 4, 2019

The title and artwork for DMA's third studio album is yet to be confirmed, but the band have announced it will be released on 24 April 2020.

The record will be the follow-up to 2016's Hills End, which spawned tracks including Delete and Step Up The Morphine and 2018's For Now, which included The End and Emily Whyte.

Ahead of their solo headline date, the Believe rockers are set to return to the UK this November, where they'll support Liam Gallagher on his UK dates in Cardiff, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester.

Taking to Twitter the band have also teased they are rehearsing new material for the shows with the Oasis legend.

See DMA's November support dates for Liam Gallagher

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November - Birmingham, Arena

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena

See DMA's March 2020 date:

Friday 6 March 2020 - London O2 Academy Brixton

