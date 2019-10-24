WATCH: DMA's share official video for new Silver single

24 October 2019, 14:01 | Updated: 24 October 2019, 14:04

The Aussie trio have shared their dreamy new single ahead of their stint supporting act Liam Gallagher on his UK dates next month.

DMA's have shared new material in the form of their Silver single.

The Australian trio - who are comprised Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - have debuted the new track and its accompanying video, which sees them perform against varied coloured backdrops.

Watch the video for Silver above.

The track is the first new music to be revealed since their award winning 2018 For Now album.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about DMA's...

DMA's band image
DMA's band image. Picture: Press

READ MORE: What is DMA's Step Up The Morphine about?

The Delete rockers are set to return to the UK next month, where they'll support Liam Gallagher on his UK dates in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester, Liverpool and Dublin.

Find out more about DMA's in our according to Google video:

Latest On Radio X

Coldplay

QUIZ: We bet you know more of these Coldplay lyrics than you think

Quizzes

Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to Chris Moyles' weight loss

VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger reacts to Chris Moyles' weight loss

The Chris Moyles Show

Matt and Luke Goss from Bros in 2016

VIDEO: Luke Goss teases "grittier" second Bros documentary

Razorlight's Johnny Borrell at Electric Picnic Music Festival 2019

See Razorlight's Johnny Borrell in Kurt Geiger modelling campaign
Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher slams reports he's "erased" from Oasis history after Noel's BMI Award for songwriting

Liam Gallagher