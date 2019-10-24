WATCH: DMA's share official video for new Silver single

The Aussie trio have shared their dreamy new single ahead of their stint supporting act Liam Gallagher on his UK dates next month.

DMA's have shared new material in the form of their Silver single.

The Australian trio - who are comprised Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - have debuted the new track and its accompanying video, which sees them perform against varied coloured backdrops.

The track is the first new music to be revealed since their award winning 2018 For Now album.

The Delete rockers are set to return to the UK next month, where they'll support Liam Gallagher on his UK dates in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester, Liverpool and Dublin.

