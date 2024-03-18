Jeff Lynne's ELO announce farewell tour dates for 2024

24th August 2024 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
27th August 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
28th August 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
30th August 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
1st September 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
6th September 2024 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
7th September 2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
9th September 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
10th September 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
13th September 2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
14th September 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
16th September 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
20th September 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
23rd September 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
25th September 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
27th September 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center
30th September 2024 – St, Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
2nd October 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
9th October 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
11th October 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
12th October 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
15th October 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
16th October 2024 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
18th October 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
21st October 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
23rd October 2024 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
25th October 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Is Jeff Lynne's ELO going to tour the UK again?
UK farewell dates are yet to be announced, but since the band haven't embarked on a UK tour since 2018 and their 2020 dates had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, it's fair to say we should watch this space.