Jeff Lynne's ELO announce farewell tour dates for 2024

Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra will play a string of dates in the US as part of The Over And Out Tour.

After first forming in 1970, the Mr. Blue Sky rockers will embark on The Over And Out Tour, kicking off shows in August this year.

Their US shows, will commence in Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on 24th August and culminate in a show at the Los Angeles Kia Forum on 25th October 2024.

UK dates have not yet been announced.

Pre-sales start on Wednesday 20th March from 10am PDT, while a Live Nation presale will launch on 21st March 8am PDT.

Visit the ELO official website for the free tickets and pr-sale information.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 22nd March from 10am local time at www.jefflynneselo.com/tour.

Jeff Lynne's ELO farewell tour dates:

24th August 2024 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

27th August 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

28th August 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

30th August 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

1st September 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

6th September 2024 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

7th September 2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

9th September 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

10th September 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

13th September 2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

14th September 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

16th September 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

20th September 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

23rd September 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

25th September 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

27th September 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

30th September 2024 – St, Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

2nd October 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9th October 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11th October 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

12th October 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

15th October 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

16th October 2024 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

18th October 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

21st October 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

23rd October 2024 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

25th October 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Is Jeff Lynne's ELO going to tour the UK again?

UK farewell dates are yet to be announced, but since the band haven't embarked on a UK tour since 2018 and their 2020 dates had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, it's fair to say we should watch this space.