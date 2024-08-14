Convoy of bikers deliver Lemmy bust & ashes to Nottingham Rock City

A convoy of 55 Harley Davidson help deliver Lemmy's ashes and bust to Nottingham Rock City. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

55 Harley Davidson bikers helped deliver a bust of the Motörhead frontman to the iconic Nottingham venue, where the band played 10 times.

A convoy of 55 Harley Davidson bikers helped play tribute to Ian 'Lemmy' Kilmister, who died on 28 December 2015, aged 70.

After a slew of activity to celebrate the Motörhead frontman at Bloodstock 2024, a memorial urn - which was specially commissioned by the festival - made its way to Nottingham Rock City on Monday (12th August).

The memorial bust will now take up residence at the legendary venue - where the band famously played 10 shows spanning over four decades from 1987 to 2006 - before returning to its primary home at Bloodstock festival each August.

The Lemmy bust takes up its residence with a plaque at Nottingham Rock City. Picture: Press

The Lemmy Forever plaque at Rock City reads:

Lemmy Kilmister 1945 – 2015

His ashes rest here at Rock City, encapsulated in this sculpture. Each year, they journey to Bloodstock Festival, celebrating his indomitable spirit.

You know I'm born to lose, and gambling's for fools, but that's the way I like it baby, I don't wanna live forever.

Forever immortalised, forever a god of rock.

Rock City - Lemmy Forever plaque

Watch the moment the convoy rocked up at the venue:

55 bikers on Harley Davidsons transported the ashes of the legendaryLemmy to Rock City

Attending the handover on Monday 12th August were the Bloodstock festival directors Adam Gregory and Vicky Hungerford and Alan Hungerford, Lemmy’s PA, who toured the world with Motörhead many times.

Vicky Hungerford said: “It’s been a very emotional weekend for all involved in the Lemmy forever tribute at Bloodstock , the sendoff today with 55 Harley Davidson‘s taking the bust to rock city in the Bloodstock truck was the finale to a superb weekend of tributes to our rock god Lem.

“The fact people can now see the bust and his ashes at the iconic rock city, is superb and we cannot think of a better venue considering motorhead played there numerous times! I’m sure many people will want to pay tribute over the coming months.”

At this year’s Bloodstock, fans were able to view the Lemmy Forever memorial and pay tribute to Lemmy and his legacy.

The re-creation of Lemmy’s dressing room also featured a host of his personal items including his iconic hat, boots, bass guitar, and hand-drawn pictures, as well as handwritten lyrics, dressing room paraphernalia, and a never-seen-before selection of his personal photos.

