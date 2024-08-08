BLOODSTOCK 2024 prepares activity honouring Motörhead frontman Lemmy this week

Studio portrait of Lemmy Kilmister (1945 - 2015). Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty

The festival previously announced its plans to pay tribute to the late Motörhead frontman.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

BLOODSTOCK takes place this week, where it will pay tribute to Ian 'Lemmy' Kilminser.

The metal festival, which takes place from Thursday 8th - Sunday 11th August, previously announced its plans to honour the Motörhead frontman, who died on 28 December 2015, aged 70.

Fans and metalheads can feel closer to the Ace of Spades legend by visiting a re-creation of his very own dressing room at the festival and they will be encouraged to pay their respects to Lemmy at the specially-created bust, which will contain the rock star's ashes.

The bust will be unveiled at BLOODSTOCK's main stage this Friday 9th August at 6.15pm after Hatebreed perform in a special ceremony entitled LEMMY FOREVER - led by festival management and the band’s Phil Campbell. The bust will then be placed in Lemmy’s dressing room, which adjoins the Rock & Metal Gallery.

Fans will also get the chance to see a whole host of genuine personal items from the frontman, including his iconic hat, boots, bass guitar, and hand-drawn pictures, as well as his handwritten lyrics, dressing room paraphernalia, and a never-seen-before selection of his personal photos.

A special Lemmy tribute will take place at BLOODSTOCK this year. Picture: Robert John

The festival will also have additional Motörhead memorabilia on display as part of their wider gallery exhibits, including the iconic Motörhead bomber, which will be prominently displayed in the main arena near the entrance from the Midgard campsite.

On top of all that festival-goers have been urged to listen out for the unmistakable Motörhead siren, which will sound to mark the opening and closing of BLOODSTOCK Festival this year.

Motörhead’s manager, Todd Singerman comments: "BLOODSTOCK has always been a special place for Motörhead and for Lemmy. The people and the energy matched Lemmy’s values perfectly. Alan and Vicky were also great friends, and basically family of Lemmy, as he was the reason that they originally got together. This is definitely a fitting honour in the continuing series of enshrinements of Lemmy’s ashes in his most loved places."

BLOODSTOCK’s Vicky Hungerford adds "We were humbled and honoured to be approached by Motörhead management to have Lemmy’s ashes at BLOODSTOCK. Lemmy holds a very special place in everybody’s heart, but to myself and my husband he was the reason we met and fell in love. Nothing will mean more to us and the BLOODSTOCK family than to honour his legacy and have Lemmy forever at BLOODSTOCK."

Elsewhere, the festival will feature performances from the likes of Opeth, Architects and Amon Amarth.