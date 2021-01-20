Foo Fighters' No Son Of Mine is homage to Motörhead’s Lemmy

The late Motörhead frontman Lemmy and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Foos' frontman Dave Grohl has explained how the Medicine At Midnight track became a tribute to the late Motörhead frontman.

Foo Fighters' No Son Of Mine single is a tribute to the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy.

Dave Grohl was a close friend of the late music icon, who passed away on 28 December 2015 at the age of 70, and he revealed how their new song came to represent the legend.

"An homage to the late, great Motorhead frontman, Lemmy," the Learn To Fly rocker told OK USA. "The song started out with this country swing to it, but then we decided for something a bit more aggressive, and it turned into these chunky riffs.

"I wish Lemmy were alive to hear it, because he would see how much an influence he's been to me."

Though many of Foo Fighters' plans have been scuppered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grohl teased that the band will "start getting out there soon" in some way.

Asked what their plans are for 2021, the Everlong singer replied: "We recently did a show at the Troubadour in LA. with no one there, just our road crew. I remember thinking, 'Wow, this is going to feel kind of empty and hollow and strange', but it felt so good just to be with the band and a microphone and perform with our instruments again.

"We're going to start getting out there soon in ways that other people might not be doing, but the stadiums and arenas, not yet."

While No Son Of Mine was inspired by Lemmy, Grohl recently explained why the band's Waiting On A War single was inspired by his 11-year-old daughter Harper.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: The Foos frontman took to Twitter to share his inspiration for the song in a post, which began: "As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war. I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980’s and my proximity to the Nation’s Capitol.My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future."

Listen to the track here:

He continued: "Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school she turned to me and ashed, "Daddy, is there going to be a war?" My heart sank in my chest as I looked into her innocent eyes, because I realized that she was now living under that same dark cloud of a hopeless future that I had felt 40 years ago.

"I wrote 'Waiting On a War" that day.

"Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do.

"This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.

"Dave".

