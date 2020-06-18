A biopic about Motörhead's Lemmy is in the works

Lemmy of Motorhead performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival,. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

According to reports, the late Motörhead frontman is set to be immortalised in a new film.

A biopic about heavy metal legend Ian "Lemmy" Kilminster is said to be in the works.

The late frontman of Motörhead passed away in 2015 aged 70-years-old, and five years later, there appears to be a new project set to celebrate his life and legacy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a film entitled Lemmy is set to be directed by Greg Oliver, who spent three years following the late rocker and his band for the 2010 documentary of the same name.

The new project will reportedly follow the Ace of Spade rocker's early life in the UK, his experience working as Jimi Hendrix's roadie and his time with psychedelic band Hawkwind.

Casting is still yet to be announced.

"Everything you’ve heard about Lemmy is probably true … not because he was embracing rock n’ roll clichés, but because he was creating them," said Olliver.

"Marlboro Reds and Jack Daniel’s for breakfast, speed for dinner — all true. But behind that steely-eyed façade of rock 'n’ roll was also a compelling, complicated and lion-hearted man who stayed the course and never gave up playing the music that made him happy."

The helmsman added: "We’ve been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, Motörhead band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy’s life.

"This will be a film they’ll be proud of."

Watch the trailer for the 2010 documentary of the life and career of Lemmy here:

