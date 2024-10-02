Chrissie Hynde announces new art exhibition

Chrissie Hynde's new Hynde Sight exhibition opens next month. Picture: Jill Furmanovsky

By Jenny Mensah

The Pretenders icon will launch Hyde Sight - Recent Paintings exhibition in London next month.

Chrissie Hynde has announced Hynde Sight, a new exhibition of her latest paintings.

The Prentenders singer will display her dynamic still life, abstract work and self-portraits in vibrant oils in a new exhibition, which takes place in London from 21st November - 14th December.

Over 60 of the Brass In Pocket singer’s works will be available for public viewing, which will include Hynde’s self-portraits alongside portraits of her dear friends and fellow musicians such as Brian Eno and Paul Weller.

Hynde says of the new body of work: “What was a meditative practice had turned into something more substantial and could not now be ignored. Like lyrics for a song waiting to be written, the paintings kept accumulating, wanting to be seen. Writing the will would have to wait; action needed to be taken — the paintings would have to be dealt with.”

The Hynde Sight exhibition is arranged in association with Broadbent Gallery, and will follow the recent showing of Chrissie Hynde’s paintings at the 2024 British Art Fair at Saatchi Gallery.

Chrissie Hynde’s Hynde Sight exhibition takes place from 21st November - 14th December 2024 at 4 Cromwell Place in London.

The Pretenders have rescheduled their UK dates. Picture: Ki Price

The news comes after The Pretenders prepare to embark on UK theatre tour dates this month in support of their Relentless album.

Chrissie Hynde and co had previously rescheduled their dates on this side of the pond due to the rocker suffering from a knee injury.

The Don't Get Me Wrong icon said at the time: "We're champing at the bit to get back on the road, but looks like we’re gonna have to hold tight for a while. I have a knee injury which will have to be dealt with first. I was hoping I could limp through the next 6 weeks, but it’s just getting worse."

"Hi All!



We're champing at the bit to get back on the road, but looks like we’re gonna have to hold tight for a while. I have a knee injury which will have to be dealt with first. I was hoping I could limp through the next 6 weeks, but it’s just getting worse. pic.twitter.com/UTgzj9kYNQ — The Pretenders (@ThePretendersHQ) February 13, 2024

The band rescheduled the dates and added even more shows in Liverpool, York and Sheffield, which you can see below.

The Pretenders' new 2024 UK dates:

11th October: Portsmouth, Guildhall - SOLD OUT

12th October: Bristol, Beacon - SOLD OUT

13th October: Oxford, New Theatre- SOLD OUT

16th October: Edinburgh, Usher Hall - SOLD OUT

17th October: Gateshead, The Glasshouse - SOLD OUT

19th October: Hull, Connexin Live - BUY TICKETS

20th October: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall - SOLD OUT

22nd October: London, Palladium (tickets from Wednesday 28th Feb valid for this date) - SOLD OUT

23rd October: London, Palladium (tickets from Thursday 29th Feb valid for this date) - SOLD OUT

24th October: London, Palladium - BUY TICKETS

26th October: Ipswich, Regent Theatre - SOLD OUT

27th October: Birmingham, Symphony Hall - SOLD OUT

28th October: Manchester, Bridgewater Hall - SOLD OUT

30th October: Liverpool, Philharmonic - BUY TICKETS

31st October: York, Barbican - BUY TICKETS

1st November: Sheffield, City Hall - BUY TICKETS

