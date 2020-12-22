Can you name 100% of these Christmas songs from just one line?

22 December 2020, 19:44

Christmas classics: Pretenders, Paul McCartney, The Darkness and Wizzard
Christmas classics: Pretenders, Paul McCartney, The Darkness and Wizzard. Picture: YouTube

You've heard these songs thousands of times - but can you match the lyric to the festive tune?

Christmas is upon us again, and with that, so is Christmas music.

You've heard the Slades, the Shakys, the Whams, the Band Aids and the Paul McCartneys year in year out, but have those lyrics actually sunk in?

If we give you a line from one of the many, many Christmas songs that have been released over the years, can you identify the seasonal tune?

Latest Quizzes

Some of 2020's finest albums

Match the 2020 album title to the artist

The stars of 1994: Beastie Boys, Blur, Green Day and Soundgarden

Only a genius can get 10/10 on this 1994 lyric quiz

Alex Turner and Thom Yorke

Only experts can name which artists recorded these B-sides

The stars off 1999: Britney Spears, Supergrass, New Radicals and Travis

Only a genius can score 100% on this year 1999 lyrics quiz

A mystery indie band

Bet you can't name all of these indie bands from just the line-up

Which one of these classic David Bowie albums could you be?

Which David Bowie album are you?

Latest On Radio X

David Bowie on the 1977 Bing Crosby Christmas special

WATCH: David Bowie sings “Heroes” on the Bing Crosby Christmas show

David Bowie

The Shiining, Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns and Die Hard

Are these Christmas movies... or not?

Features

Kendal Calling 2018

Peter Hook on New Order: "We’re still arguing like love-struck teenagers"

New Order

The Maccabees peforming Walking In The Air in 2010

Remember The Maccabees' epic Walking In The Air cover?

The Maccabees

Steel Panther Perform In Berlin

Steel Panther slammed for playing Florida shows to maskeless audiences

News

Photo of NIRVANA

Dave Grohl talks plans for Nirvana's Nevermind 30th anniversary box set

Nirvana