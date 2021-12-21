Watch Chris Cornell's daughter Toni perform Nothing Compares 2 U on Jimmy Fallon

Toni Cornell performs Nothing Compares 2 U on Jimmy Fallon. Picture: 1. Dan MacMedan/Getty Images 2. YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

By Jenny Mensah

The daughter of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman performed her version of the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

Toni Cornell gave a moving performance of Nothing Compares 2 U last week.

The daughter of the late rocker Chris Cornell paid tribute to him on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which she sang her father's rendition of the iconic Prince track.

The track features on Cornell's posthumous album No One Sings Like You Anymore, with both seeing him nominated for a 2022 GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Album respectively.

The song, which was originally written by Prince, was made famous by Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor.

Watch her moving performance below.

Chris Cornell tragically lost his life to suicide on 18 May 2017, aged just 52 years old.

His posthumous No One Sings Like You Anymore features a handpicked collection of 10 cover songs, which the Audioslave and Soundgarden rocker personally selected.

The album, which was recorded in 2016, is Cornell's last fully completed studio album and includes his renditions of the likes of John Lennon's Watching The Wheels, Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U, Guns N' Roses Patience and more.

Listen to the album in full here:

His widow Vicky Cornell said of the release at the time: "This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish. His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album".

She added: "All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time".

His daughter Toni shared: "When my dad was making this album, it was so fun - I remember waking up in the morning, having breakfast with him and going with him into the studio. We would take our piano lessons there, and Christopher would play video games with Brendan and my dad. We got to experience so much with him and have so many amazing memories. I'm really happy to be sharing this album. We love you, daddy".

His son Christopher added: "We had so much fun in the studio during this time, and on days off we'd go to Tree People and hike around there. We would also play hide and go seek inside the Beverly Hills Hotel and when security would show up they would think it was so funny that my dad was running through fire escapes with us. For me this album represents who my dad was. I'm really proud of him and his work. I hope you all love this record as much as I do."

