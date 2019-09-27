Details of Chris Cornell documentary produced by Brad Pitt revealed

Brad Pitt and the late Audioslave and Soundgarden. Picture: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for EBMRF

The Like A Stone documentary will reportedly include dramatised reconstructions of events with an actor playing the grunge icon.

Further details of a documentary about Chris Cornell's life have been revealed.

The late Audioslave rocker and Soundgarden frontman tragically lost his life to suicide on 18 May 2017, aged just 52 years old.

It has since been revealed that Brad Pitt will produce a film about the grunge icon with his widow Vicky Cornell.

As reported by the likes of Alt Press, IMDb has now released more information about the documentary, and revealed that parts of it will be dramatised with an actor playing the Black Hole Sun singer.

According to the outlet, Chris Cornell will be played by Lauchlin MacDonald, who has starred in The Man In the High Castle and Lucy.

Bravewords.com reports that other actors said to be playing real-life people in the film are Drena De Niro as Cornell's wife Vicky, Adelicia Morris as his mother Karen Cornell, Micah Fitzgerald as Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, Sandeep as Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Paul Louis Harrell as producer Michael Beinhorn.

The film is believed to be slated for a 2021 release.

WATCH: See footage of Chris Cornell's final performance

READ MORE: Chester Bennington's widow Talinda announces engagement with support from Linkin Park

Earlier this year Pearl Jam revealed how they are still finding it difficult to cope with the death of Cornell.

The Ten band and gunge rocker have a close history together as their drummer Matt Cameron played in Soundgarden and all band members were in Temple of the Dog

Speaking to Rolling Stone, bassist Jeff Ament revealed how life events and the passing of the legend has made an impact on their progress of making new music.

"It’d be fun to record or even just write a song together,” the bassist said when asked if the band were thinking of making new music.

The Alive rocker added: “I think when Chris [Cornell] passed, that’s really been a tough one to wrap our heads around, and then there’s just life stuff."

Pearl Jam released their last studio album Lightning Bolt in 2013, which included singles Mind Your Manners and Sirens.

READ MORE: Why Pearl Jam's Alive is not the uplifting anthem you think it is...

