The story of Chris Cornell's final performance

The Soundgarden and Audioslave legend died four years ago today, just hours after playing his final show.

By Radio X

It's been four years since Chris Cornell died, aged 52 on 18 May 2017.

The Audioslave and Soundgarden rocker shocked the entertainment world when he took his own life, leaving many still mourning the loss of a talent that defined a generation.

Cornell was one of the key "grunge" stars - although his influence outgrew that manufactured genre, leading him to record music for a number of film soundtracks, including You Know My Name, the theme to the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale.

What was Chris Cornell's final gig?

Cornell played his last show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit with Soundgarden on May 17 2017, just hours before he died.

It was part of a string of reunion dates for the Black Hole Sun legends, which would see them visit various cities across North America.

Chris Cornell at the 2011 Toronto Film Festival. He was promoting the film Machine Gun Preacher, which had a Cornell soundtrack. Picture: Matt Carr/Getty Images

From the videos shared of the show, it's clear Cornell was in fine voice, playing for two hours straight and proving just what a remarkable talent he was.

Playing tracks from across their career, the grunge pioneers kicked off their set with Ugly Truth, the opening track from their 1989 Louder Than Love album.

Then, treating fans to a the likes of Hunted Down, Non-State Actor and Outshined, the band didn't keep fans waiting too long to hear their iconic breakthrough track Black Hole Sun.

Not knowing the gig would be their last together, they band ended their set with an encore of Rusty Cage and Slaves & Bulldozers, both from the seminal 1991 album Badmotorfinger.

The latter is chilling to listen to as Cornell includes a few lines from the gospel song In My Time Of Dying, later made famous by Led Zeppelin: "Well, well, well, so I can die easy... Jesus going to make up my dying bed."

Cornell's friends, family and Soundgarden colleagues would later pay tribute to him at a special show in Los Angeles in January 2019. On the bill were members of Audioslave and Metallica, plus Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, Miley Cyrus and Fiona Apple as part of a five-hour tribute called I Am The Highway.

Setlist for Chris Cornell's final gig - Fox Theatre, Detroit, 17 May 2017.

Ugly Truth

Hunted Down

Non-State Actor

Searching With My Good Eye Closed (intro only)

Spoonman

Outshined

Kickstand

Black Hole Sun

By Crooked Steps

The Day I Tried to Live

My Wave

Been Away Too Long

Fell on Black Days

Mailman

A Thousand Days Before

Burden in My Hand

Blow Up the Outside World

Jesus Christ Pose

Encore:

Rusty Cage

Slaves & Bulldozers (with In My Time of Dying refrain)

Samaritans

Confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.Phone: 116 123(free 24-hour helpline)Website: www.samaritans.org

CALM

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is leading a movement against suicide. Every week 125 people in the UK take their own lives. And 75% of all UK suicides are male. CALM exists to change this.Phone: 0800 58 58 58(daily, 5pm to midnight)Website: www.thecalmzone.net

Papyrus

Are you, or is a young person you know, not coping with life? For confidential suicide prevention advice contact HOPELINEUK.Phone – 0800 068 4141Monday to Friday, 10am to 10pm, and 2pm to 10pm on weekends and bank holidaysWebsite: www.papyrus-uk.org

There are more useful links at Radio X's Mental Health Help page here and we've also teamed up with the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), to bring you a series of podcasts with advice and real stories about mental health