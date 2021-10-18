Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182's Travis Barker are engaged. Picture: 1. Gotham/GC Images 2. Instagram/KourtneyKardash

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink 182 drummer and the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star have announced their engagement.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged to be married.

The Blink-182 drummer and former KUWTK star confirmed their romance in February this year and have been going from strength to strength ever since.

This weekend, the 45-year-old rocker showed just how much he loved the Poosh founder by getting down on one knee on the beachfront of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney's sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, and Tristan Thompson were among those present when Barker popped the question inside a circle of red roses.

See an image of the magical moment, which was shared on Kourtney's Instagram and captioned: " “forever @travisbarker" below.

An onlooker told E! News: “Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart.

"It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel.”

Kim, 40, took to her Instagram Story to share a video of the pair kissing as well as Kourtney's huge diamond ring.

The clip was accompanied by Bruno Mars' Marry You and was also shared by Travis' 15-year-old daughter Alabama, who wrote: "So happy for you guys I love you both!"

Travis Barker was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001-2002. He married the mother of his children Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008.

Travis Barker shares two children - Landon Asher Barker (17) and Alabama Luella Barker (15) - with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also is a stepfather to Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, Shanna's daughter with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with her ex Scott Disick; Mason Dash Disick (11), daughter Penelope Scotland Disick (nine) and youngest son Reign Aston Disick (six).

