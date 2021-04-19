Blink 182's Travis Barker declares love for Kourtney Kardashian on her birthday

Travis Barker wishes Kourtney Kardashian a Happy Birthday. Picture: 1. Instagram/Travis Barker 2. JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty 3. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink 182 rocker shared a PDA-filled series of photos with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on her 42nd Birthday.

Travis Barker has paid tribute to Kourtney Kardashian on her birthday.

The reality TV star turned 42 on Sunday 18 April and the Blink 182 rocker took to Instagram to share a variety of intimate snaps of the pair.

The All The Small Things rocker wrote: "I FUCKING LOVE YOU! 🖤

"YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash"

The 45-year-old drummer also showered the Poosh founder in flowers, which came with a special installation and were shared on her Instagram Story.

The Blink drummer previously hailed Kourtney as a "great mother and great friend".

When asked if he prefers dating people with children or without, Travis – who shares daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – told Drew Barrymore: "I've done both up until now. I dated girls who didn't have kids and I find it hard because they would have trouble understanding like, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?'

"And now I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things.

"It just comes natural, it's like a maturity thing. And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of every day being with them, especially in the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone is so important."

The pair first confirmed their romance back in February 2021 when the KUWTK star shared an image of herself holding a hand with Barker's trademark tattoos.

If that wasn't enough evidence, the Dammit rocker shared the same photo on his Instagram story, tagging the Kardashian and causing them both to hit the headlines.

Travis hasn't let his romance slow down his work ethic, as he's confirmed Blink 182's next studio album will be released this year.

It turns out that as well as releasing their timely single Quarantine, the pop-punk rockers - who consist of Barker ,original member Mark Hoppus and Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - seem to have been cooking up the follow-up to their 2019 album Nine.

The revelation game when Barker shared an image of himself on social media with the caption "Grateful".

When a fan asked if they could expect a new album from Blink in 2021, he simply replied with a resounding: "YES".

Travis Barker confirms a new Blin 182 album in 2021. Picture: Instagram/Travis Barker

