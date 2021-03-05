Blink 182's Travis Barker praises girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink 182 drummer told Drew Barrymore what makes his relationship with the Kardashian so special.

Travis Barker has opened up about his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink 182 frontman appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show where he was quizzed about his career, his new wellness brand and his new love.

Asked whether he thinks it's best to date someone who also has kids, the All The Small Things rocker replied: "I would date girls that didn't have kids and I'd find it kind of hard because [...] I think they would have trouble understanding, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me? Or why don't you want to see me every night.'

"And now I'm spending time with someone who's a great mum, who's a great friend. You don't have to worry about those things. It comes natural. It's just a maturity thing."

He added: "And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time I'm going to spend with them instead of every day [...] Especially in the beginning of the relationship. I feel like missing someone is so important".

Watch his full interview here:

READ MORE - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian confirm romance: Facts about the couple

The loved-up couple recently confirmed their romance when the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared an image of herself holding a hand which bore Barker's trademark tattoos.

If that wasn't enough evidence, the All The Small Things rocker shared the same photo on his Instagram story, tagging the Kardashian and causing them both to hit the headlines.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with her ex Scott Disick; Mason Dash Disick (11), daughter Penelope Scotland Disick (eight) and youngest son Reign aston Disick (six).

Travis Barker shares two children - Landon Asher Barker (17) and Alabama Luella Barker (15) - with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler and named his eldest daughter Atiana (21), who he raised since he was two.

READ MORE: Travis Barker confirms new Blink 182 album for 2021