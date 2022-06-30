Travis Barker's daughter thanks fans as reports of Blink 182 drummer's condition emerge

Travis Barker was rushed to hospital this week. Picture: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The 16 year old daughter of the Blink rocker has thanked the public for their "prayers and love" as sources have claimed the star is suffering from pancreatitis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Travis Barker's daughter has thanked his fans for their "prayers and love" after the Blink 182 star was rushed to hospital this week.

The All The Small Things rocker sparked concern from his legions of fans after reports emerged of him being admitted to West Hills hospital on Tuesday (28th June) with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

He was later transferred to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance - while Kardashian, 43, followed behind in her Range Rover.

Fans of the star had feared the worst after he tweeted on Tuesday to say: "God save me."

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

His daughter Alabama asked fans to pray for her father, but the 16 year old has since shared a fresh update on social media.

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shares update on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/alabamaluellabarker

READ MORE: Travis Barker gets hawk tattoo in honour of Taylor Hawkins

Sharing a shot on her Instagram Stories, the daughter he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, wrote: "Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love."

She added: "I appreciate you & love all of you."

Find out everything we know so far about the rocker below.

When was Travis Barker rushed to hospital?

Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker was rushed to hospital on the morning of Tuesday 28th June with Kourtney Kardashian at his side.

Why was Travis Barker taken to hospital?

It is yet to be confirmed by Barker and his family why he was hospitalised, but according to TMZ, sources claim that the rocker is suffering from pancreatitis, which doctors believe could have come about as a result of a colonoscopy.

How is Travis Barker now?

Sky News says sources at E! that are close to the Kardashians have said Barker is "doing better".

READ MORE: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's "practice" wedding photos revealed

What is pancreatitis?

Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas and its symptoms can include nausea, vomiting and upper abdominal pain.

What is a colonoscopy?

A colonoscopy is a procedure where a long tube inserted into the rectum, which is usually performed to look for changes in in the large intestine and rectum to spot early signs of cancer. It is generally a safe procedure, but some risks and complications, such as pancreatitis can occur.

When did Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian marry?

The Blink 182 drummer and the Kardashians star legally married in May 2022. The pair held a star-studded wedding in Italy joined by friends and family.

How many children does Travis Barker have?

Travis Barker shares two children - Landon Asher Barker (18) and Alabama Luella Barker (16) - with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The American model, actress and reality TV star was married to Barker from 2004-2008. He also is a stepfather to Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, Shanna's daughter with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

READ MORE: Facts about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian