Travis Barker gets hawk tattoo in honour of Taylor Hawkins

The Blink 182 drummer has had an inking of a hawk on his foot as a tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer.

Travis Barker has had a hawk tattoo done in honour of Taylor Hawkins.

The Blink 182 drummer paid tribute to the Foo Fighters percussionist this week, who sadly passed way on 25th March aged 50.

Taking to Instagram, the All The Small Things rocker shared a series of images which saw him tattooed by Mark Mahoney at Shamrock Social Club.

Sharing a series of photos of the moment, where he was accompanied by fiancé Kourtney Kardashian, he wrote: "HAWK forever 🦅".

Barker is the latest in a long line of artists to pay special tribute to the Foos drummer, including his best friend Chad Smith, who put a Hawk inside of his bass drum.

Asked about his untimely death, the drummer told Howard Stern: "I loved Taylor. He was one of my best friends. We're still so shocked and saddened by his passing."

"And he loved life," he added. "He was a real beacon and full of positive energy. I'm gonna miss him so much. He was a godfather to my son Beckett. We spent a lot of time together. These guys loved him too. We toured together a lot back in the late '90s and 2000s. We played a lot of shows with the Foo Fighters."

Speaking of the outpouring that's followed from all across the world, the rocker reflected: " It showed how much he was so loved".

An emotional Smith went on to add that he loved Hawkins' family and is trying to be there for them, while reminiscing on the moment he asked him to be his son's godfather to his son.

He added: "He was beautiful and we're all gonna miss him [...] and I love him".

Meanwhile, RHCP's bassist Flea told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: "I’ve always loved Taylor. I had fun with him. We toured with them for years and years and you know, he’s best friends… was extremely close with our drummer Chad Smith and it’s a very devastating experience for Chad and everyone who was close to him, because he was a kind, generous, just fun dude and a killer drummer.

“And love to his family and love to everyone that knew him and god bless his beautiful heart”.

