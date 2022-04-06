Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's "practice" wedding photos revealed

By Jenny Mensah

The reality star shared snaps from her Las Vegas wedding to Blink 182's Travis Barker and confirmed there was "no license".

Kourtney Kardashian has shared photos of her "wedding" to Travis Barker and confirmed that it took place "with no license".

Sharing photos of herself of the Blink 182 rocker on the big day, she said: "Found these in my camera roll.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

People magazine were among the outlets who reported the news, with the One Love Chapel owner Marty Frierson revealing the ceremony took place at 1.45am and lasted about 30 minutes.

"They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis," said Frierson. "They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

The couples family and friends were not present for the practice wedding, but we expect to see "several" other celebrations to come.

Barker and Kardashian first became engaged in October 2021, when the All The Small Things rocker got down on one knee on the beachfront of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney's sisters, Khloe and Kim were among those present when Barker popped the question inside a circle of red roses.

See images of the magical moment, which was shared on Kourtney's Instagram and captioned: " “forever @travisbarker" below.

When the pair do officially get married, it would makes the Poosh founder's first wedding, while it will be third time lucky for the Blink drummer.

Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001-2002. He then married the mother of his children Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008.

Travis Barker shares two children - Landon Asher Barker (18) and Alabama Luella Barker (16) - with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also is a stepfather to Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, Shanna's daughter with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with her ex Scott Disick; Mason Dash Disick (12), daughter Penelope Scotland Disick (nine) and youngest son Reign Aston Disick (seven).

