Travis Barker flies for the first time since 2008 plane crash

Travis Barker has reportedly flown the first time since 2008. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the Blink 182 drummer took a plane to Cabo, Mexico, which was his first flight since his plane crash in 2008.

Travis Barker reached a huge milestone this month by taking his first ever flight since 2008.

The Blink 182 drummer was in a deadly plane crash 13 years ago, which killed four people and left him with third degree burns over 65% of his body.

Now, according to TMZ, the All The Small Things rocker has boarded a flight for the first time, taking a trip to Cabo in Mexico with Kourtney Kardashian.

Photos of the pop punk rocker taking a private jet with his Keeping Up with the Kardashian beau can be found on the outlet's website.

Travis Barker has previously described the immense trauma caused by his near-fatal crash and shared photos of his injuries in his autobiography Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, And Drums, Drums, Drums.

The drummer also revealed to Radio X that former Blink singer Tom DeLonge wasn't as supportive as he could have been.

Talking about his decision to include gruesome pictures of his injuries in the book, he explained: "I got those pictures [taken] because Tom, especially, was pressuring me to fly again. I tried to explain it to him, like ‘I can’t do it yet, I’m not ready’.

"So I ended up showing Tom and Mark (Hoppus), although Mark was always very supportive from day one. He even visited me in the hospital [...] Whereas, with Tom, there was constant pressure."

This news could potentially be a game changer for Blink fans in the likes of Australia, because it means the band could potentially be open to performing Down Under again.

Back in 2019, Mark Hoppus told us: "Blink 182 will probably not be coming to Australia for a while, because Travis doesn't fly.

"We looked into taking a boat over there and it took something like a month or 45 days to take a boat from America to Australia.

"So hopefully we'll get there at some point"

