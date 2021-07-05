Mark Hoppus reveals hair loss in selfie following cancer diagnosis

5 July 2021, 10:40 | Updated: 5 July 2021, 12:53

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus
Blink 182's Mark Hoppus has shared an image of himself amid his cancer battle. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/ Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The All The Small Things rocker took to Instagram to mark the 4th July and share an image of himself without hair.

Mark Hoppus has shared a new image of himself without hair.

The co-founder of Blink 182 shared the news of his cancer diagnosis last month and has now shared a fresh image of himself to mark American Independence Day on 4th July this year.

He captioned the photo: "The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend."

Taking to his socials on 24 June, the founding Blink member first shared the news in a statement which read: "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer."

The All The Small Things star added: "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive."Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

The musician did not reveal what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.

Hoppus also posted an image of himself in hospital with the words: "Yes hello. One cancer treatment please".

Mark Hoppus shares image of himself in hospital receiving cancer treatment
Mark Hoppus shares image of himself in hospital receiving cancer treatment. Picture: Instagram/Mark Hoppus

The pop-punk rocker received support from Blink bandmate and drummer Travis Barker, who posted a throwback picture of the pair together on Instagram and wrote: "love you @markhoppus".

Travis Barker shows love for Mark Hoppus following cancer diagnosis
Travis Barker shows love for Mark Hoppus following cancer diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/Travis Barker

Co-founder Tom DeLonge, who left the band in 2015 and was replaced by Matt Skiba, wrote on Twitter : "I too, have been aware of Mark's cancer diagnosis for a while now.

"And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack."

