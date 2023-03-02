Blink 182 forced to postpone South American dates to 2024 due to Travis Barker injury

Blink 182's classic line-up's tour dates will be delayed in South America . Picture: YouTube/Blink-182

By Jenny Mensah

The All The Small Things rockers have postponed their South American dates until next year due to the drummer's injury to his finger.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Blink-182 have postponed the start of their reunion tour due to drummer Travis Barker's finger injury.



The pop punk trio reunited with original co-frontman Tom DeLonge for their upcoming comeback tour, which was due to kick off on 11th March, but after the sticksman injured his ring finger twice during rehearsals for the dates, the band will have to postpone their first 11 shows while Barker undergoes surgery.

The delay will affect their South American dates, which will now be played in 2024.

Tom DeLonge explained in an Instagram video: “This has been something we’ve been aiming to do for so long and we work so hard and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming.

"Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger and we have to get that well. We have to get that strong before we can do anything else. This is just so sad."

The Dammit rocker added: “These were the biggest shows we ever played.



“These are some of the most important places in the world for a band this is like the pinnacle of our career was coming down and playing for you guys. So I really want you all to know, we are devastated and we plan to come back."

The dates impacted by the news, include the band's first night in Tijuana, Mexico, plus 10 other March and April dates, which will now take place next year.

Travis Barker first mentioned his injury at the start of February, telling his Instagram followers: "I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments."



If Travis gets the all-clear, the tour should kick off 4th May at Minnesota's Xcel Energy Center.

READ MORE: Tom DeLonge: Blink 182's new album is "the best we've ever made"

*See the affected Blink 182 dates below:

The following shows have been affected, with new dates to be announced in due course:

MARCH:

11th March 2023: Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

14th March 2023 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+

17-19th March 2023: Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

17-19th March 2023: Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

21-22nd March 2023: Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

23-26th March 2023: Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

24-26th March 2023: São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

28th March 2023: Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

APRIL:

1st, 2nd April 2023: Monterey, MX – Venue TBA

*New dates will be announced shortly

READ MORE: Why did Tom DeLonge leave Blink-182?

READ MORE: Blink-182's All The Small Things appears in John Lewis Christmas ad