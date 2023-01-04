Tom DeLonge: Blink 182's new album is "the best we've ever made"

Tom DeLonge has teased more details about Blink 182's upcoming album. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The returning member of the pop-punk band has teased what to expect from their forthcoming album.

Tom DeLonge has shared his pride at Blink 182's upcoming album, teasing it's their "best" work.

The co-founder of the pop-punk band delighted fans when it was confirmed he was rejoining Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker to reform their classic line-up.

Taking to Instagram last week, the All The Small Things rocker shared his excitement about their upcoming work, writing: "This is the best album we’ve ever made. Buckle up. I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER."

He added: "As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all- close friends. @blink182 @markhoppus @travisbarker".

According to DeLonge, fans won't have to wait for the new release, either... Not only is the album due in 2023, but fans could even expect it to drop in as little in a few months.

Taking to Instagram towards the end of last year, the Miss You singer shared a snap of the band on stage, writing: "New Album Coming in a few months."

Meanwhile, the rockers are also set for their biggest tour to date, with concerts in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and their first-ever shows in Latin America.

The mammoth tour will begin next March and will conclude in February 2024.

The tour dates will no doubt mark a huge milestone for drummer Travis Barker, who - until 2021 - hadn't flown since a near-fatal plane crash in 2008.

Kourtney Kardashian - reality TV star, entrepreneur and his now wife - was credited with helping the drummer overcome his fear, with the pair seen boarding a private jet to Cabo in Mexico.

Blink-182 UK tour dates 2023

2 September OVO Hydro, Glasgow

4th September SSE Arena, Belfast

11th October London, The O2 Arena

14th October Birmingham, Utilita Arena

16th October Manchester, AO Arena

Support comes from Californian pop punkers The Story So Far.

Full tour details are at www.blink182.com

