Blink-182 confirm dates for rescheduled Glasgow, Belfast & Dublin shows

Blink-182 have rescheduled their UK and Ireland dates. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The pop punk trio previously had to postpone the shows due to Travis Barker's family emergency. Find out how to buy tickets.

Blink 182 have confirmed the new dates for their postponed shows in the UK and Ireland.

The All The Small Things trio were set to start their tour dates on this side of the pond in September, with dates at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, the SSE Arena in Belfast and the 3Arena in Dublin, but they were forced to axe the dates as drummer Travis Barker attended to an "urgent family matter".

Now the band have confirmed they will make good on the postponed shows in 2024, playing Belfast SSE Arena on 26th August, Dublin's Royal Hospital Kilmainham on 27th August and the SSE OVO Hydro on 29th and 30th August.

Fans who had tickets for the previous dates will be able to attend the new shows and any remaining tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster now.

When Blink initially announced the bad news last month, they released a statement, which read: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

It was later revealed that the drummer's pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian had to undergo "life-saving" surgery for their unborn son.

See Blink 182's newly rescheduled dates in 2024 below:

26th August 2024 – Belfast, SSE Arena - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

27th August 2024 – Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

29th August 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

30th August 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro - NEWLY ANNOUNCED

The dates have left UK fans speculating that the band could be set to play a headline festival at Reading & Leeds 2024, which takes place from 23rd - 25th August next year.

The band did manange to resume their live dates soon after and completed their UK dates, which included two epic shows at The O2, London and Manchester's AO Arena.

Blink 182 perform Miss You at The O2, London

The news comes as the band share the artwork for their forthcoming album One More Time...

So far the band have shared Edging, More Thank You Know, their title track One More Time, Fell In Love and the infectious Dance With Me single from the album, which is set for release this Friday 20th October.

Pre-order One More Time... here.