Blink-182 dress up as the Ramones in Dance With Me video

By Jenny Mensah

The pop punk trio have released the next cut to be taken from their forthcoming album One More Time...

Blink 182 have shared their Dance With Me single.

The infectious track, which sees them sing a chorus of Ole's, is accompanied by a video which sees Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker dress up as the iconic punk rockers the Ramones.

The song is the next track to be taken from the bands One More Time... album, following the recent release of their emotional title track , More Than You Know and and Edging, which was shared when the band announced their reunion last year.

According to a press release, the album - which consists of 17 tracks and is set for release on 20th October 2023 - will "capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood".

See the tracklist for Blink-182's One More Time... album:

ANTHEM PART 3 DANCE WITH ME FELL IN LOVE TERRIFIED ONE MORE TIME MORE THAN YOU KNOW TURN THIS OFF! WHEN WE WERE YOUNG EDGING YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT BLINK WAVE BAD NEWS HURT (INTERLUDE) TURPENTINE FUCK FACE OTHER SIDE CHILDHOOD

The band are also set to play UK dates next month, which will see them play Birmingham, Manchester and a duo of gigs at The O2, London.

Blink-182 UK Tour Dates 2023