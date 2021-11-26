Blink 182's Mark Hoppus shares throwback chemo photo on Thanksgiving

The Blink 182 rocker took to Instagram to show his gratitude for being cancer-free on the US holiday, by showing fans where he was in June.

By Jenny Mensah

Mark Hoppus shared a heartfelt post to show how "blessed" he is to be alive this Thanksgiving.

The Blink 182 co-founder recently beat cancer and took to social media on the American holiday this Thursday 25 November, to show the stark difference in his health with a photo taken in the toilet during the effects of his chemotherapy treatment.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the All The Small Things rocker wrote: "I have so much to be thankful for today. This photo is from June, halfway through chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching. If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am."

He added: "I hope you all have an amazing day with friends and family. Happy Thanksgiving."

See his post here:

The 49-year-old rocker, who recently performed for the first time since beating cancer with his Blink bandmate Travis Barker, announced the news that he was cancer-free back in September.

Taking to Instagram, the I Miss You rocker said: "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!

"Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?""

Hoppus was candid about his cancer journey throughout and shared his shock with his fans when his hair grew back white.

Posting a photo of his new hair growth, he wrote: "I mean what the s*** is this? Is my hair growing back white? If it does I wonder if I’ll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown? I feel like this is still the cancery peach fuzz hair and maybe my normal hair will start growing again?"

He added: "It’s so strange to have hair growing back more on my head while my leg hair continues to fall out further and further down, now at the bottom of my shins. I’ve been in chemotherapy for five months and TODAY the hair on my shins decides it’s time to peace out? Cancer is weird."

