Blink 182's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker perform for first time since Hoppus beat cancer

Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker reunited for a performance last weekend. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABA

By Jenny Mensah

Hoppus joined his Blink 182 bandmate for a performance at Barker's House of Horrors event, which was broadcast for Halloween.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mark Hoppus reunited with Travis Barker to play their first gig since being cancer-free at the weekend.

The All The Small Things rocker revealed on social media that he had been given the good news that he was cancer-free by his oncologist, three months after revealing he was battling an aggressive form of lymphoma.

Now the 49-year-old musician - who donned a Batman costume - has since joined Barker and Escape The Fate's Kevin Thrasher Gruft at a special live streamed charity event.

Watch them in action at the House of Horrors event, which saw them perform Blink classics What’s My Age Again?, The Rock Show and Family Reunion.

Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne were also among the special guest performers.

Mark wrote in an Instagram post at the time: "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!

"Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat? (sic)"

Prior to that, the punk rocker revealed that after chemotherapy his hair was growing back white.

Sharing a photo of his hair growth, he wrote: "I mean what the s*** is this? Is my hair growing back white? If it does I wonder if I’ll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown? I feel like this is still the cancery peach fuzz hair and maybe my normal hair will start growing again?"

He added: "It’s so strange to have hair growing back more on my head while my leg hair continues to fall out further and further down, now at the bottom of my shins. I’ve been in chemotherapy for five months and TODAY the hair on my shins decides it’s time to peace out? Cancer is weird."