Billie Eilish shares Lost Cause video

The singer-songwriter has shown another side to her personality in the arresting visuals for the latest cut to come from her Happier Than Ever album.

Billie Eilish has released the video for her lost cause single.

The singer-songwriter's latest visuals see her let loose with a group of pals in what looks like an impressive LA mansion.

Expect party poppers, silly string, water pistols and a lot of dancing as we see Eilish celebrating her body image.

Watch the video for Lost Cause below:

The video, which seems somewhat inspired by Beyonce's 7/11 video, sees Eilish go from her trademark baggy clothes to the more body confident style we've been accustomed to seeing of late.

No doubt giving the middle-finger to haters over her decision to show flesh on her Vogue UK cover, the singer is seen in a variety of styles and poses, showing us more dimensions to her artistry.

Eilish's video comes after she announced 2022 Happier Than Ever UK tour dates, which include three consecutive dates at The O2, London and ends with a fourth and final date at the same venue.

See Eilish's UK and Ireland dates here:

3 June: Belfast, SSE Arena

4 June: Dublin, 3 Arena

5 June: Dublin, 3 Arena

7 June: Manchester, AO Arena

8 June: Manchester, AO Arena

10 June: London, The O2

11 June: London, The O2

12 June: London, The O2

14 June: Glasgow, SSE Hydro

15 June: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

16 June: London, The O2

Meanwhile, Eilish's second studio album is set for release on 30 July 2021.

Announcing the release this year, the Therefore I Am singer wrote: "MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel."

The tracklist for Happier than ever is as follows:

Getting Older I Didn’t Change My Number Billie Bossa Nova my future Oxytocin GOLDWING Lost Cause Halley’s Comet Not My Responsibility OverHeated Everybody Dies Your Power NDA Therefore I Am Happier Than Ever Male Fantasy

