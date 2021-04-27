Billie Eilish announces Happier Than Ever album

Billie Eilish has confirmed the release date of her second album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter confirmed that the follow-up to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is coming out this year. Find out its release date and more.

Billie Eilish has confirmed the details of her second studio album.

The global singer-songwriter confirmed that the follow-up to her hit debut would be entitled Happier Than Ever and would be released on 30 July 2021.

Taking to Instagram to share the artwork, she wrote: "MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel (sic)".

The No Time To Die singer added that its title track would be out this Thursday 29 April.

The album cover marks a new era for Eilish, seeing her ditch her black and green hair for a more bombshell blonde tresses.

The GRAMMY AWARD-winning singer also loses her long acrylic nails for the soft and ethereal cover, which sees her swaddled in cream knitwear as a single tear falls down her cheek.

The album follows the smash hit, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which included the singles Bad Guy, Bellyache and When The Party's Over.

Find out everything we know about the album so far.

What is the name of Billie Eilish's second album?

Billie Eilish's second studio album is entitled Happier Than Ever.

When is Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever released?

Eilish's Happier Than Ever album is set for release on 30 July 2021.

What's the tracklist for Billie Eilish's Happeier Than Ever album?

We don't know the full tracklist yet, but the album has been preceded Eilish's Therefore I Am Single, and the singer revealed that its title track would be released on Thursday 29 April 2021.

Billie shared a teaser of what can be expected from the dreamy single earlier today.

Where can you watch the Billie Eilish documentary?

Billie Eilish's The World’s a Little Blurry is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV+.

What is Billie Eilish's documentary about?

The documentary also focuses on the making of the sensation's debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which includes the hits Bad Guy, Bellyache and When The Party's Over.

“It’s really about my life, me, in such a way that I was not expecting, and was pretty brutal to relive,” Eilish told Vanity Fair.

"I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it. The fact that they have footage of it and you can see my emotions…"

The trailer also features the No Time To Die's singer's brother and collaborator Finneas and her parents Patrick O'Connell and Maggie Baird.

Why does Billie Eilish wear baggy clothes?

Speaking in her #MyCalvins advert for Calvin Klein in 2019 about her distinctive style, she revealed: "I never want the whole world to know everything about me. I mean, that's why I wear big baggy clothes.

"Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know? Nobody can be like, 'She's slim-thick,' 'She's not slim-thick,' 'She's got a flat ass,' 'She's got a fat ass.'

"Nobody can say any of that, because they don't know."

