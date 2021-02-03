Where can I watch Billie Eilish's The World's A Little Blurry documentary?

The singer-songwriter's first documentary is set to air this month. See its latest trailer, find out when it will be released and how to watch it.

Billie Eilish is set to give fans an insight into her life and career in the documentary, The World's A Little Blurry.

The R.J Cutler-directed film highlights the singer-songwriter's coming-of-age story and charts her rise from home-grown talent to international superstar.

Watch the second trailer for the Apple original film above.

Billie Eilish's The World's A Little Blurry documentary is set for release on 26 February. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The film also focuses on the making of the sensation's debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which includes the hits Bad Guy, Bellyache and When The Party's Over.

In the clip Eilish can be heard saying: "I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something and I have the same problem.

"I was like, ‘Why don’t I turn this into art instead of just living with it?’”

“It’s really about my life, me, in such a way that I was not expecting, and was pretty brutal to relive,” Eilish told Vanity Fair.

"I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it. The fact that they have footage of it and you can see my emotions…"

The trailer also features the No Time To Die's singer's brother and collaborator Finneas and her parents Patrick O'Connell and Maggie Baird.

Billie Eilish's The World’s a Little Blurry is set to release in theaters and on Apple TV+ on 26 February 2021.

