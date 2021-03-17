Billie Eilish reveals new blonde hair: See her changing hairstyles through the years
17 March 2021, 21:52 | Updated: 17 March 2021, 21:58
The No Time To Die singer shared her freshly dyed hair with her millions of fans on Instagram. Look back at her changing hairstyles through the years.
Billie Eilish has debuted a dramatic new hairdo this week.
The GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Wednesday (17 March) to show off her newly dyed blonde hair, with a video that was captioned: "did you guess correctly?"
Eilish, who appeared to be on set somewhere, was also sporting a new cut complete with a layers and a fringe. She teamed it with a fitted retro-style cardigan, which is a departure from the sports luxe style we're used to seeing her wear.
The 18-year-old followed it up with a photo of her new look, which was captioned: "pinch me".
See her new hairstyle in all its glory here:
READ MORE: Where to watch Billie Eilish's The World's A Little Blurry documentary
Billie has worn her hair in various hair colours throughout the years, most recently sporting a black and green look.
Glastonbury Festival 2019 saw Billie Eilish rock black hair with hints of purple for her daytime set at on the Other Stage.
It was a pastel greeny-blue for Billie when she was travelling in Paris the same year.
Billie had bright blue hair in her stunning 2018 video for when the party's over.
Billie's striking grey, silver hair was a stark contrast to her black and gold styling at this Chanel launch in 2017.
A young Billie in 2017 sported similarly dyed hair, but styled in pigtails with a much more paired-down image.
READ MORE: Billie Eilish used to sit in the car and cry to The Killers' Mr. Brightside