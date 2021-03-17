Billie Eilish reveals new blonde hair: See her changing hairstyles through the years

Billie Eilish debuts blonde hair. Picture: 1. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images 2. Instagram/Billie Eilish

By Radio X

The No Time To Die singer shared her freshly dyed hair with her millions of fans on Instagram. Look back at her changing hairstyles through the years.

Billie Eilish has debuted a dramatic new hairdo this week.

The GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Wednesday (17 March) to show off her newly dyed blonde hair, with a video that was captioned: "did you guess correctly?"

Eilish, who appeared to be on set somewhere, was also sporting a new cut complete with a layers and a fringe. She teamed it with a fitted retro-style cardigan, which is a departure from the sports luxe style we're used to seeing her wear.

The 18-year-old followed it up with a photo of her new look, which was captioned: "pinch me".

See her new hairstyle in all its glory here:

Billie has worn her hair in various hair colours throughout the years, most recently sporting a black and green look.

Billie Eilish has been wearing her green and black hair for over two years. Picture: Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Glastonbury Festival 2019 saw Billie Eilish rock black hair with hints of purple for her daytime set at on the Other Stage.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 saw Eilish rock black and purple hair. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

It was a pastel greeny-blue for Billie when she was travelling in Paris the same year.

Billie Eilish wore a pastel greeny-blue in Paris. Picture: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Billie had bright blue hair in her stunning 2018 video for when the party's over.

Billie's striking grey, silver hair was a stark contrast to her black and gold styling at this Chanel launch in 2017.

Billie Eilish helps CHANEL Celebrates The Launch Of The Coco Club. Picture: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

A young Billie in 2017 sported similarly dyed hair, but styled in pigtails with a much more paired-down image.

