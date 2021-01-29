Billie Eilish used to "sit in the car and cry" to The Killers' Mr. Brightside

Billie Eilish used to cry in the car to The Killers' Mr. Brightside. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia 2. Jim Dyson/Getty Image

By Jenny Mensah

The Everything I Wanted singer has revealed how The Killers and their Hot Fuss album is so "important" to her.

Billie Eilish has recalled how she used to "sit in the car and cry" to The Killers' Mr Brightside.

The teen sensation performed at iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO 2021 show on Thursday (28 January), where the Las Vegas rockers also played their hit 2003 single.

Speaking about Brandon Flowers and co backstage, Billie and her brother Finneas shared their love for the band, telling People that they were a "childhood favourite".

"The Killers is a band that I think we both sort of view as a childhood favourite – especially [their debut album] Hot Fuss, because Mr Brightside on it is just such an important piece of music to us,” said Finneas.

Eilish added: "I mean, there was a lot of times when I would just sit in the car and cry to Mr Brightside even though nothing in my life, at all, was that situation.

"Their music just makes you feel heard – even if what you feel heard for isn’t how you feel, if that makes sense. I love it – love The Killers."

It's not the first time that Eilish has shared the impact a band has had on her.

After being praised by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and compared to his former band Nirvana, Eilish told Radio X: "Can you even believe that? I can’t even believe that."

She went on: “Are you kidding? He said rock isn’t dead because of me. Dude, I grew up on that shit."

If it wasn't enough that Dave Grohl is a fan, the Learn To Fly rocker revealed that his daughters are "obsessed" with her.

"My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish," he gushed. "And what I'm seeing happening with my daughters is the same revolution that happened to me at their age."

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter is set to release a documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, which will be released in cinemas and on Apple TV+ next month.

