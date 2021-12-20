Billie Eilish celebrates 20th Birthday with candy cane cake and bouncy castle

Billie Eilish has marked her 20th birthday. Picture: 1. Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Newscom/Alamy Live News 2. Instagram/Billie Eilish

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter waved goodbye to the last year of her teens on 18th December, while her brother and collaborator Finneas paid tribute.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has celebrated her 20th birthday, waving goodbye to her teenage years.

Taking to Instagram - the singer-songwriter, who was born on 18th December - shared images of the big day, which included a snap of a candy cane cake and an empty bouncy castle.

Her brother and collaborator Finneas also paid tribute to her on the big day, writing: "20!!!!!!!!! Watching you grow and become the thoughtful, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious and hardworking person that you are today has been the joy of my life!"

READ MORE: Billie Eilish: Watching porn as a child "destroyed my brain"

Billie Eilish, who has become a global sensation over the last five years, achieved many historic moments in her teenage years.

In 2020, the Happier Than Ever singer became the youngest artist to write and record a Bond theme and she became the youngest ever winner of the GRAMMYs Record Of The Year for Bad Guy.

In 2021, she also became PETA's youngest Person of The Year for “championing animal rights, never staying silent about injustice, and using her influence to push the fashion industry to recognize that cruelty is never in style.”

Despite now turning 20, she's still set to make history next year when she becomes the youngest star to headline Glastonbury Festival 2022.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish thinks she would have died from COVID if not vaccinated

Despite coming out of her teenage years, Eilish has revealed it hasn't always been smooth sailing.

The singer-songwriter has often talked about dealing with mental health issues as a teen and this month she revealed how watching porn from as young as 11-year-old damaged her.

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM, she said: "I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was, like, 11".

The Bellyache singer added: "I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn".

Eilish, who was home schooled in LA, added that watching sexual content also meant that she didn't say no to things in her own early romantic experiences.

"Unless it was violent I didn't think it was attractive," she said.

"I was a virgin, I had never done anything so it lead to problems where the first few times I had sex I was not saying no to things that were not good and it's because I thought that that was what I was supposed to be attracted to."

Billie Eilish refers to pornography in her song Male Fantasy.