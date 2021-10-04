Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury 2022

Billie Eilish performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 02, 2021. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The US musician will become the youngest ever solo headliner when she tops the bill at the Pyramid Stage on Friday 24 June.

Billie Eilish is to headline the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022.

The American singer-songwriter will be just 20 years old when she performs on the Pyramid Stage on Friday 24 June, making her the youngest ever solo headliner in the festival's history.

We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival's youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance. pic.twitter.com/k307gNKyAU — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) October 4, 2021

Co-organiser Emily Eavis says of the announcement: "We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous Billie Eilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history.

"This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

Eilish first performed on The Other Stage on Sunday night in 2019.

Eilish first performed at Glastonbury in 2019. Picture: GettyLeon Neal/Getty Images

The singer - who has also recorded the theme for the new James Bond movie No Time To Die - teased fans over the weekend by sharing a selfie of her sporting a Glastonbury festival hoodie on her Instagram Story with "2022" emblazoned across it.

Billie Eilish teases Glastonbury appearance. Picture: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Glastonbury Festival will take place between 22 and 26 June 2022. Tickets have already sold out, with deposits paid for the 2020 event having rolled over for a second year, following the cancellation of the 2021 festival.

What will happen to Glastonbury 2021 tickets?

Michael and Emily Eavis have reassured fans that everyone who was able to get a ticket for the 2020 festival will be able to roll their ticket through to 2022.They posted earlier this year: "As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022."We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022."



Who will headline Glastonbury festival 2022?

Billie Eilish is the only confirmed Glastonbury 2022 headliner so far. Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift were set to headline the 2020 festival, with Diana Ross playing the Sunday Legends slot. However, the 2020 festival was cancelled and the line-up for the 2021 edition wasn't even confirmed before that too was postponed.

Instead, 2021 saw a Virtual Glastonbury take place, which featured performances from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and more.