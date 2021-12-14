Billie Eilish thinks she would have died from COVID if not vaccinated

By Jenny Mensah

The Happier Than Ever singer revealed she suffered from COVID back in August and she still has side effects from the battle today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish thinks she "would have died" from COVID-19 if she wasn't vaccinated.

The 19-year-old singer has opened up on her battle with the illness and revealed she's still experiencing side effects months after her health battle.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Monday (13th December), she said: "I didn't die, and I wasn't gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was.

"It was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost."

However, the Bad Guy singer credited the vaccine with her being "fine" now, and admitted she felt "f****** horrible" when she was battling the virus at the time.

"I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I’m fine," she added. "I think if I weren't vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad…

"When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you're sick, you feel f****** horrible."

READ MORE: Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury 2022

Despite her sickness, the singer-songwriter has been busy this year and has started working on her third album - the follow up to 2021's Happier Than Ever - with her brother and collaborator Finneas.

She even made time to appear as the host of SNL this month, where she delivered an opening monologue, performed tracks and appeared in several sketches.

Watch her in action below:

Billie Eilish is also set for a headline performance at Glastonbury 2022.

The American singer-songwriter will be just 20 years old when she performs on the Pyramid Stage on Friday 24 June, making her the youngest ever solo headliner in the festival's history.

We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival's youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance. pic.twitter.com/k307gNKyAU — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) October 4, 2021

Emily Eavis says of the announcement: "We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous Billie Eilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history.

"This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

Eilish first performed Glastonbury on The Other Stage on Sunday night in 2019.