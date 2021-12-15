Billie Eilish: Watching porn as a child "destroyed my brain"

Billie Eilish has revealed she began watching porn at 11. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety

By Jenny Mensah

The Happier Than Ever singer-songwriter has revealed the disturbing effects watching porn from 11 years old had on her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has opened up about the devastating effects watching porn had on her as a child.

The singer-songwriter has grown up in the spotlight and in a recent interview spoke about how watching porn gave her nightmares and skewed her perception of sex.

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM, she said: "I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was, like, 11".

The Bad Guy singer added: "I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn".

Eilish, who was home schooled in LA, added that watching sexual content also meant that she didn't say no to things in her own early romantic experiences.

"Unless it was violent I didn't think it was attractive," she said.

"I was a virgin, I had never done anything so it lead to problems where the first few times I had sex I was not saying no to things that were not good and it's because I thought that that was what I was supposed to be attracted to."

Billie Eilish refers to pornography in her song Male Fantasy.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury 2022

The interview also saw the 19-year-old singer-songwriter open up with her battle with COVID-19 and suggest things would have been much worse if she wasn't vaccinated.

"I didn't die, and I wasn't gonna die," she told Stern. "But that does not take away from how miserable it was.

"It was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost."

However, the Bad Guy singer credited the vaccine with her being "fine" now, and admitted she felt "f****** horrible" when she was battling the virus at the time.

"I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I’m fine," she added. "I think if I weren't vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad…

"When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you're sick, you feel f****** horrible."

Despite her sickness, the singer-songwriter has been busy this year and has started working on her third album - the follow up to 2021's Happier Than Ever - with her brother and collaborator Finneas.

She even made time to appear as the host of SNL this month, where she delivered an opening monologue, performed tracks and appeared in several sketches.

Next summer will see Billie Eilish achieve another career milestone, when she is set for a headline performance at Glastonbury 2022.

The American singer-songwriter will be just 20 years old when she performs on the Pyramid Stage on Friday 24 June, making her the youngest ever solo artist to do play the top spot in the festival's history.