Basement Jaxx plot summer 2025 headline shows at South Facing Festival, Latitude & more

Basement Jaxx's Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe will be on the road next year. Picture: Jen-Luc Brouard

The Where's Your Head At duo have announced a string of outdoor dates, which will see them headline UK festivals next year.

Basement Jaxx have announced a return to their incredible live shows with dates in the UK & Ireland for 2025.

After a decade of DJing across the globe, the electronic duo - comprised of Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe - have confirmed their plans to bring back their "euphoric live experience to main stages across the UK next summer".

Their 2025 dates will include freshly announced headline sets at Latitude Festival, Wilderness Festival and a stint at Dreamland Margate.

The Romeo duo will also play a homecoming show at south London's South Facing Festival 2025, which takes place at Crystal Palace Park.

“After a few years DJing round the globe, it’ll be great to return to the live stage and the Live Show Experience,” said Felix Buxton in a press release. “To connect to people with life-affirming energy and give people a great time.”

The pair have also teased that a new album is on its way, which will mark their first studio release since 2014's Junto.

They added: “It’s great our hits are still very much alive with younger generations so we connect across the age range – and it’ll be great to pop in a couple of bangers from our forthcoming album too.”

See Basement Jaxx's 2025 summer headline dates so far:

21st June – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

25th June – Fairview Park, Dublin

4th July - Powderham Castle, Devon

25th July – Latitude Festival

26th July – Dreamland Margate

2nd August – Camp Bestival

3rd August– Wilderness

23rd August – South Facing, London

24th August – Bute Park, Cardiff

Tickets for their new dates go on sale this Friday 22nd November at 10am , with pre-sales taking place from Wednesday 20th November.

Visit Ticketmaster for their dates announced so far and on the details on how to buy tickets.

Basement Jaxx first formed in 1994 and got their name from the regular club night they held in Brixton, London.

They released their first album, Remedy, in 1991, followed by Rooty in 2001, before going on to release Kish Kash (2003), Crazy Itch Radio (2006), Scars (2009), Zephyr (2009) and Junto (2014).

They are best known for their huge hits Rendez-Vus, Red Alert, Where's Your Head At, Romeo, Good Luck and Lucky Star.

Basement Jaxx - Good Luck (feat. Lisa Kekaula) (Official Video)

They've collaborated with a host of musicians on their material throughout the years, with everyone from Siouxsie Sioux to Dizzee Rascal among the artists to collaborate with them.

This September saw Basement Jaxx release a live album entitled Orchestral II (Live In Australia), which captured their performance with The Metropolitan Orchestra and conductor Sarah-Grace Williams.

