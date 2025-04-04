Ronnie Wood thinks technology is taking away the “heartbeat” of music

4 April 2025, 10:27

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood in 2024
The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood in 2024. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Rolling Stones guitarist made the comments at the launch for the hardback edition of Buddy Holly: Words Of Love.

Ronnie Wood thinks technology is taking something away from modern music.

The Rolling Stones guitarist shared his views at a recent event for the hardback version of a book celebrating the life of the late Buddy Holly, where he's responsible for the cover art.

As reported by The Standard, speaking at the Buddy Holly: Words Of Love Q&A panel alongside The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Yungblud, the Paint It Black rocker recalled how making music was more makeshift and improvisational back in the day.

"We were throwing shit at the wall and some of it stuck,” reflected the 77-year-old musician.

He went on: “There’s something about the technology I feel personally, we’re losing the essence of the heartbeat.”

“Maybe its because I’m older, but there’s not much new music.”

Buddy Holly: Words Of Love - which includes a foreward by Paul McCartney and and A and afterword by The Who's Roger Daltrey and Phil Townshend - is available to pre-order in hardback now.

Wood may belong to an elder generation when it comes to the music industry, but The Rolling Stones are in demand just as much as ever.

The legendary rockers celebrated their number one 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds with dates in North America, but are yet to support the album on their home turf.

It was earlier rumoured that the band were on the cusp of announcing UK tour dates for 2025, which included dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as well as shows in Europe.

However, it has since been reported that the the legends - completed by iconic frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards - have had to shelve the idea.

According to a report in The Times, the band were presented were a number of offers for shows this summer, but they were dismissed due to logistical issues.

The Rolling Stones last played UK in 2022, with a duo of dates at BST Hyde Park.

Read our review here.

