Latitude Festival 2025: Fatboy Slim and Snow Patrol join Sting as headliners

Sting, Fatboy Slim and Snow Patrol will headline Latitude 2025. Picture: Carter B. Smith, Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty, Tom Beard

By Jenny Mensah

The Henham Park festival returns for another instalment next year. Find out who's on the line-up so far and how you can be there.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Latitude has announced its next two headliners for 2025.

The festival, which takes place in Suffolk's idyllic Henham Park between 24th and 27th July next year will see Fatboy Slim and Snow Patrol top the bill.

They join previously confirmed act, Sting, who will play a career spanning set at the event.

Find out everything we know about Latitude 2025 below, including what date it takes place, how to buy tickets.

When is Latitude Festival 2025?

Latitude Festival takes place from 24th July - 27th July 2025 in Henham Park, Suffolk.

Who is headlining Latitude 2025?

Sting, Fatboy Slim and Snow Patrol will headline Latitude Festival 2025, with more acts to be announced in November.

Legendary British artist and global icon, Sting will bring his innovative world-class STING 3.0 shows to the event accompanied by virtuoso guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons).

The 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, will take to the Obelisk Arena for the first time ever.

Sting will bring his STING 3.0 show to Latitude. Picture: Martin Kierszenbaum/Press

Fatboy Slim, AKA Norman Cook returns to Latitude after playing to a packed out crowd on the second stage in 2017. This time, the Weapon of Choice legend not only graces the main stage, but he'll be bringing high energy shows to the main stage, while celebrating 30 years in DJ-ing.

Cook said: "I'm honoured that Latitude has invited me back, this time to headline the main stage. It's a big tick on my bucket list. I can't wait to be at the helm of the collective euphoria the great people of Suffolk and I can create."

Fat Boy Slim is to celebrate 30 years of his career with a headline set at Latitude Festival 2025. Picture: Press

Snow Patrol return to Latitude after performing at the inaugural festival in 2006, closing next year's edition with another unforgettable performance.

The Chasing Cars band said of the news: "We are delighted to play Latitude again! We’ve had so many amazing memories from playing there in the past. We performed at the very first one and we’re excited to get back to Latitude again for the third time. See you all there!"

Snow Patrol also return to Henham Park. Picture: Tom Beard

When do Latitude 2024 tickets go sale?

Final tickets for Latitude Festival will go on sale via latitudefestival.com/tickets on Wednesday October 30th from 10am GMT .

on Wednesday October 30th from 10am GMT . Three customers can access pre-sale tickets by downloading the Three+ rewards ap. Visit www.three.co.uk/threeplus for more info.

Latitude Festival returns for 2024 and tickets are available now. Picture: Lindsay Melbourne/Press

Where is Latitude Festival held?

Henham Park is located in Suffolk, NR34 8AQ.

Latitude Festival will return for 2024. Picture: Sarah Koury/Press

Who played Latitude Festival 2024?

Last year's festival saw headline performances from Duran Duran, Kasabian, London Grammar and Keane.

The 18th event also played host to Future Island, Corrine Bailey Rae, Rick Astley, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Khruangbin, CMAT, The Darkness, Lottery Winners, Orbital and more.

Headline comedy performances came from Jo Brand, Sara Pascow, Joanne McNally and Judi Love.