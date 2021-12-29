Arlo Parks wants to work with Thom Yorke and Arctic Monkeys

The Mercury Prize-winning artist has said she'd like to work with the Sheffield band and create an "emotional" song with the Radiohead frontman.

Arlo Parks wants to record a " big and emotional" song with Thom Yorke and thinks it would be "interesting" to work with Arctic Monkeys.

The 21-year-old singer has a long list of artists she'd like to collaborate with, including the Radiohead frontman and the Sheffield rockers, because she loves to see musicians of different genres come together.

"I'd love to do something with Billie Eilish and Frank Ocean, or Thom Yorke from Radiohead, she told Daily Star newspaper's Wired column.

"I'd love to do something big and emotional with Thom, like Radiohead's songs Nude or House of Cards.

"Arctic Monkeys would be an interesting combo too. I love it when people from different genres collide."

The Caroline singer completed most of the work on her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams - which won the prestigious Hyundai Mercury Prize 2021 - in her childhood bedroom.

She revealed: "It was definitely strange, writing in lockdown in the bedroom I was in at 17, first wanting people to listen to my music.

"But that got me back into creating music for the sake of it, not focusing on shareability."

Arlo was so used to the homely feel when writing her debut that rather than heading to the studio, the singer and her writing partner Luca Buccellati chose to rent London flats on Airbnb rather than head to the studio.

"I've always been a little intimidated by the studio set-up," the Cola singer explained. "Going to such personal places in my songs, I want to be in a comfortable place."

