Arlo Parks wins the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize
9 September 2021, 22:14 | Updated: 9 September 2021, 22:31
The prestigious awards ceremony, which celebrates the best UK and Irish albums, took place on Thursday. Find out who won here.
Arlo Parks has won the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Album Of The Year.
The prestigious ceremony, which took place tonight (Thursday 9 September) at the at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, saw performances from the likes of Parks, Mogwai and Wolf Alice and celebrated the best British and Irish albums of the past year.
Parks beat out stiff competition from the likes of Wolf Alice's Blue Weekend, Mogwai's , BERWYN's DEMOTAPE/VEGA and Celeste's Not Your Muse to take home the prize.
Arlo collected the winner’s trophy and cheque for £25,000, and performed a song from the winning album, Too Good.
In a tweet, Parks wrote: "I feel surrounded by so much talent and genuine love for music - this is the venue I used to cycle by on the way to school as a kid…"
a joy to be burning up the red carpet in @Prada for the Hyundai @MercuryPrize Awards - feel surrounded by so much talent n genuine love for music - this is the venue I used to cycle by on the way to school as a kid… pic.twitter.com/CVDfPZ8TPJ— Arlo Parks (@arloparks) September 9, 2021
Arlo joins last year's winner Michael Kiwanuka and the likes of Wolf Alice, Arctic Monkeys and PJ Harvey to be given the award.
The judging panel said "It was extremely difficult to choose a winner of the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize. There were so many strong albums, of such diversity and character. But in the end we decided that Arlo Parks was an extremely worthy winner. Addressing such complex issues as mental health and sexuality with real empathy, displaying a lyrical wisdom that belied her 21 years.
"Arlo is an artist who connects deeply with her generation and reflects the plurality of contemporary British life."
Who won the 2021 Mercury Prize?
Arlo Parks has been awarded the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Album Of The Year for her album Collapsed In Sunbeams.
Who was on the Mercury Prize 2021 shortlist?
The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year are:
- Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
- BERWYN - DEMOTAPE/VEGA
- Black Country, New Road - For The First Time
- Celeste - Not Your Muse
- Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises
- Ghetts - Conflict of Interest
- Hannah Peel - Fir Wave
- Laura Mvula - Pink Noise
- Mogwai - As the Love Continues
- Nubya Garcia - SOURCE
- SAULT - Untitled (Rise)
- Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend
Who performed at the 2021 Mercury Prize?
The likes of Arlo Parks, BERWYN, Black Country, New Road, Celeste, Ghetts and Wolf Alice performed at the ceremony.
Short films were also shown about the albums by SAULT and Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & the LSO.
How can I watch the Mercury Prize 2021?
The 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize ceremony will be available on BBC iPlayer.
Who won the Mercury Prize in 2020?
2020's winner was Michael Kiwanuka for his third studio album KIWANUKA.
Who has previously won the Mercury Prize?
- 1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica
- 1993: Suede – Suede
- 1994: M People - Elegant Slumming
- 1995: Portishead - Dummy
- 1996: Pulp - Different Class
- 1997: Roni Size Reprazent - New Forms
- 1998: Gomez - Bring It On
- 1999: Tavin Singh - OK
- 2000: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast
- 2001: PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea
- 2002: Ms Dynamite - A Little Deeper
- 2003: Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner
- 2004: Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand
- 2005: Antony & The Johnsons - I Am A Bird Now
- 2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not
- 2007: Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future
- 2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid
- 2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy
- 2010: The xx - xx
- 2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
- 2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave
- 2013: James Blake - Overgrown
- 2014: Young Fathers - Dead
- 2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now
- 2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa
- 2017: Sampha - Process
- 2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life
- 2019: Dave - Psychodrama
- 2020: Michael Kiwuanuka - Kiwanuka