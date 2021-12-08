Arctic Monkeys to headline Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2022
Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion will also headline next year.
Arctic Monkeys have been announced as one of six headliners for Reading + Leeds Festivals next year.
Also headlining at next year's event will be Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion.
Reading + Leeds Festivals will take place from August 26th to 28th 2022.
Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday 10th December.
Also on the bill the same day as Arctic Monkeys will be Wolf Alice, Fontaines DC and Enter Shikari. Performers across the weekend will include Maneskin, Run The Jewels, Bastille, Glass Animals, Circa Waves, Little Simz, Polo G, The Lathums, Pale Waves, Joy Crookes and more.
Reading + Leeds will once again use two main stages as they did in 2021, promising "no clashes".
Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “With so many amazing acts set to play, Reading and Leeds is set to return as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer: defining the sounds of modern ground breaking music."
Reading Friday 26 August 2022
Leeds Saturday 27 August 2022
Main Stage East
- Dave
- Polo G
- Little Simz
Main Stage West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Glass Animals
Also appearing
- Circa Waves
- Fever 333
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
- PinkPantheress
- Wallows
Reading Saturday 27 August 2022
Leeds Sunday 28 August 2022
Main Stage East
- Arctic Monkeys
- Wolf Alice
- Fontaines D.C.
Main Stage West
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Enter Shikari
Also appearing
- Jack Harlow
- LXDN
- Kid Brunswick
- Madison Beer
- Tai Verdes
- The Lathums
- Wilkinson
Reading Sunday 28 August 2022
Leeds Friday 26 August 2022
Main Stage East
- Rage Against The Machine
- Run The Jewels
- Maneskin
Main Stage West
- Halsey
- Bastille
Also appearing
- Arrive
- Chloe Moriondo
- Denzel Curry
- Hybrid Minds
- Pale Waves