Arctic Monkeys to headline Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2022

8 December 2021, 08:13 | Updated: 8 December 2021, 09:16

Arctic Monkeys will headline Reading + Leeds festivals next year
Arctic Monkeys will headline Reading + Leeds festivals next year. Picture: Press

Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion will also headline next year.

Arctic Monkeys have been announced as one of six headliners for Reading + Leeds Festivals next year.

Also headlining at next year's event will be Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion.

Reading + Leeds Festivals will take place from August 26th to 28th 2022.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday 10th December.

For Reading tickets, see www.readingfestival.com

For Leeds tickets, see www.leedsfestival.com

Also on the bill the same day as Arctic Monkeys will be Wolf Alice, Fontaines DC and Enter Shikari. Performers across the weekend will include Maneskin, Run The Jewels, Bastille, Glass Animals, Circa Waves, Little Simz, Polo G, The Lathums, Pale Waves, Joy Crookes and more.

Reading + Leeds will once again use two main stages as they did in 2021, promising "no clashes".

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “With so many amazing acts set to play, Reading and Leeds is set to return as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer: defining the sounds of modern ground breaking music."

Reading Friday 26 August 2022
Leeds Saturday 27 August 2022

Main Stage East

  • Dave
  • Polo G
  • Little Simz

Main Stage West

  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Glass Animals

Also appearing

  • Circa Waves
  • Fever 333
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes
  • PinkPantheress
  • Wallows

Reading Saturday 27 August 2022
Leeds Sunday 28 August 2022

Main Stage East

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Wolf Alice
  • Fontaines D.C.

Main Stage West

  • Bring Me The Horizon
  • Enter Shikari

Also appearing

  • Jack Harlow
  • LXDN
  • Kid Brunswick
  • Madison Beer
  • Tai Verdes
  • The Lathums
  • Wilkinson

Reading Sunday 28 August 2022
Leeds Friday 26 August 2022

Main Stage East

  • Rage Against The Machine
  • Run The Jewels
  • Maneskin

Main Stage West

  • Halsey
  • Bastille

Also appearing

  • Arrive
  • Chloe Moriondo
  • Denzel Curry
  • Hybrid Minds
  • Pale Waves

