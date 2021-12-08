Arctic Monkeys to headline Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2022

Arctic Monkeys will headline Reading + Leeds festivals next year. Picture: Press

Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion will also headline next year.

Arctic Monkeys have been announced as one of six headliners for Reading + Leeds Festivals next year.

Also headlining at next year's event will be Rage Against The Machine, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion.

Reading + Leeds Festivals will take place from August 26th to 28th 2022.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday 10th December.

For Reading tickets, see www.readingfestival.com

For Leeds tickets, see www.leedsfestival.com

IT’S FINALLY HERE!! 🤩 Here are your first 30+ artists for #RandL22 🎉@ThreeUK & @Barclaycard pre-sale tickets on sale now for 48 hours ⏳

General release tickets 9am on Friday! Visit link below for more info! 👇 #AD #PaidPartnership #RandL22 pic.twitter.com/2K8cWW93Ho — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) December 8, 2021

Also on the bill the same day as Arctic Monkeys will be Wolf Alice, Fontaines DC and Enter Shikari. Performers across the weekend will include Maneskin, Run The Jewels, Bastille, Glass Animals, Circa Waves, Little Simz, Polo G, The Lathums, Pale Waves, Joy Crookes and more.

Reading + Leeds will once again use two main stages as they did in 2021, promising "no clashes".

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “With so many amazing acts set to play, Reading and Leeds is set to return as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer: defining the sounds of modern ground breaking music."

Reading Friday 26 August 2022

Leeds Saturday 27 August 2022

Main Stage East

Dave

Polo G

Little Simz

Main Stage West

Megan Thee Stallion

Glass Animals

Also appearing

Circa Waves

Fever 333

Griff

Joy Crookes

PinkPantheress

Wallows



Reading Saturday 27 August 2022

Leeds Sunday 28 August 2022

Main Stage East

Arctic Monkeys

Wolf Alice

Fontaines D.C.

Main Stage West

Bring Me The Horizon

Enter Shikari

Also appearing

Jack Harlow

LXDN

Kid Brunswick

Madison Beer

Tai Verdes

The Lathums

Wilkinson



Reading Sunday 28 August 2022

Leeds Friday 26 August 2022

Main Stage East

Rage Against The Machine

Run The Jewels

Maneskin

Main Stage West

Halsey

Bastille

Also appearing