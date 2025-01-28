Alice Cooper announces 2025 UK dates

Alice Cooper will set out dates again this summer. Picture: Jenny Risher/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The shock rocker will return to this side of the pond for dates in Scotland and Wales.

Alice Cooper has announced two new dates for 2025.

The School's Out rocker will play exclusive UK shows this summer, with his only performances taking place at Cardiff Utilita Arena on Tuesday 22nd July and Edinburgh Playhouse on Wednesday 23rd July.

Announcing the news on , the godfather of shock rock said in a press release: "Cardiff and Edinburgh - you can't escape! We missed you last year, but now we're coming back. Alice would never let you down. Can't wait to see all the Sick Things at our shows at Utilita Arena in Cardiff on July 22nd and the Edinburgh Playhouse on July 23rd."

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 31st January from 10am with pre-sales kicking off from Wednesday 29th February.

Alice Cooper will play shows in Cardiff and Edinburgh. Picture: Press

Fans of the rock icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer can expect a complete spectacle at his shows with snakes, guillotines, monsters and more wreaking havoc on stage nightly.

Audiences will be treated to classics such as Under My Wheels, I’m Eighteen, Schools Out, Poison, Billion Dollar Babies, and No More Mr Nice Guy alongside surprises from throughout his back catalogue.

Fresh from the success of his latest album Road - a concept album about the thrills and spills of touring - Alice will be accompanied as always by his long-running live band of Ryan Roxie (guitar), Chuck Garric (bass), Tommy Henrikson (guitar), Glen Sobel (drums), and Nita Strauss (guitar).

See Alice Cooper's 2025 dates:

Tuesday 22nd July: Cardiff Utilita Arena (fully seated show)

Wednesday 23rd July: - Edinburgh Playhouse (fully seated show)

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 31st January from 10am.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP Packages are available from Wednesday 29th January. Visit https://alicecooper.com/tour/ for more.

