Alice Cooper: The Beatles "absolutely" would have reunited

Alice Cooper and The Beatles. Picture: Edd Westmacott / PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

The star was friends with both Lennon and MCartney and says that they would have got back together if John hadn't been killed in 1980.

Alice Cooper claims that John Lennon and Paul McCartney's friendship ran deep and says that The Beatles would have "absolutely" reunited.

The superstar was friends with both Lennon and McCartney and believes that they would have worked together again if John hadn't been murdered outside his home in New York on 8th December 1980.

The shock rocker had McCartney and Lennon in his infamous Hollywood Vampires drinking club in the 70s. When asked if he thinks they would have reunited, Alice told Ohio's QFM96: "Absolutely.

"Here's the thing about them. When they were after each other's throats, when it came to the breakup and all that stuff, if anybody in the Vampires back in those days – that was our drinking club – if anybody said anything bad about Paul, John would take a swing at you, because that was his best friend.

"If anybody said anything about John to Paul, Paul would walk out of the room. He'd just walk out. Because you are not allowed to talk about their best friends.

"They were best friends no matter what was going on in the whole thing."

The "Hollywood Vampires" in action at Thanksgiving, 1973: John Lennon, singer Anne Murray, Harry Nilsson, Alice Cooper and former Monkee Micky Dolenz. Picture: Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Cooper suggested Lennon wanted to make their music “more political” and that McCartney wasn’t keen.

He explained: "One went one way, and one went the other. I think John wanted to be more political. Paul was not into that that much."

In 2021, McCartney admitted he hates the misconception that he broke up The Beatles. Because it was Macca's first solo album that broke the news of the split in April 1970, he's carried the blame for "walking out" ever since.

During a talk with poet Paul Muldoon - with whom he collaborated on his book The Lyrics, 1956 to the present - at the Royal Festival Hall in London, he was asked what the biggest misconception was about being Paul McCartney.

He replied: "That I had broken The Beatles up … so I lived with that because once a headline is out there it sticks. That was a big one that I’ve only finally just got over."

The former Wings star also revealed his regret that he never told Lennon he loved him and said it was "miraculous" that The Beatles had found each other.

He said: "The four of us miraculously found each other. We grew up together. It’s like walking up a staircase and we’ve always been side by side on that staircase.

"You say that I loved him and as 17-year-old Liverpool kids you could never say that. It just wasn’t done. So I never really said, ‘John, love you mate’ - I never got around to it so now it’s great to know how much I love this man.”