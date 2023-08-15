Alice Cooper: The Beatles "absolutely" would have reunited

15 August 2023, 13:50

Alice Cooper and The Beatles
Alice Cooper and The Beatles. Picture: Edd Westmacott / PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

The star was friends with both Lennon and MCartney and says that they would have got back together if John hadn't been killed in 1980.

Alice Cooper claims that John Lennon and Paul McCartney's friendship ran deep and says that The Beatles would have "absolutely" reunited.

The superstar was friends with both Lennon and McCartney and believes that they would have worked together again if John hadn't been murdered outside his home in New York on 8th December 1980.

The shock rocker had McCartney and Lennon in his infamous Hollywood Vampires drinking club in the 70s. When asked if he thinks they would have reunited, Alice told Ohio's QFM96: "Absolutely.

"Here's the thing about them. When they were after each other's throats, when it came to the breakup and all that stuff, if anybody in the Vampires back in those days – that was our drinking club – if anybody said anything bad about Paul, John would take a swing at you, because that was his best friend.

"If anybody said anything about John to Paul, Paul would walk out of the room. He'd just walk out. Because you are not allowed to talk about their best friends.

"They were best friends no matter what was going on in the whole thing."

The "Hollywood Vampires" in action at Thanksgiving, 1973: John Lennon, singer Anne Murray, Harry Nilsson, Alice Cooper and former Monkee Micky Dolenz.
The "Hollywood Vampires" in action at Thanksgiving, 1973: John Lennon, singer Anne Murray, Harry Nilsson, Alice Cooper and former Monkee Micky Dolenz. Picture: Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Cooper suggested Lennon wanted to make their music “more political” and that McCartney wasn’t keen.

He explained: "One went one way, and one went the other. I think John wanted to be more political. Paul was not into that that much."

In 2021, McCartney admitted he hates the misconception that he broke up The Beatles. Because it was Macca's first solo album that broke the news of the split in April 1970, he's carried the blame for "walking out" ever since.

During a talk with poet Paul Muldoon - with whom he collaborated on his book The Lyrics, 1956 to the present - at the Royal Festival Hall in London, he was asked what the biggest misconception was about being Paul McCartney.

He replied: "That I had broken The Beatles up … so I lived with that because once a headline is out there it sticks. That was a big one that I’ve only finally just got over."

The former Wings star also revealed his regret that he never told Lennon he loved him and said it was "miraculous" that The Beatles had found each other.

He said: "The four of us miraculously found each other. We grew up together. It’s like walking up a staircase and we’ve always been side by side on that staircase.

"You say that I loved him and as 17-year-old Liverpool kids you could never say that. It just wasn’t done. So I never really said, ‘John, love you mate’ - I never got around to it so now it’s great to know how much I love this man.”

More on The Beatles

See more More on The Beatles

The Beatles at their final photo session together on 22 August 1969

Why did The Beatles break up? The true story of who left the band first

The Beatles performing live on the roof of 3, Savlle Row, 30 January 1969

Which songs did The Beatles play at their famous "rooftop" concert?

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

John Lennon and Ringo Starr in October 1968, as they appeared on the cover of "The White Album"

Did John Lennon really say Ringo “Wasn’t Even The Best Drummer In The Beatles”?

The Beatles in 1968: John Lennon, Paul McCartney George Harrison, Ringo Starr

The Beatles’ White Album Songs: Everything You Need To Know

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Stunt Icon Dom will be driving the car on Friday morning!

Radio X’s Big Smashing Driving Stunt with Motors.co.uk

Coldplay's Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher and U2 frontman Bono

Noel Gallagher: I'm not "cut out" to command the stage like Chris Martin and Bono

Noel Gallagher

1.2 million fans watch The Rolling Stones play Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 18 February 2006

10 of the biggest gigs in history

Best videos of the 2000s

The best music videos of the 2000s

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Festival Favourites

Radio X Best Of British 2023

Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s