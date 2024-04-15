The 25 best Classic Rock albums of 1975

Let's recall the best albums of the mid-70s: Wish You Were Here, Venus & Mars, Physical Graffiti, Young Americans, A Night At The Opera... and more!

Bob Dylan - Blood On The Tracks: release date 20th January 1975 Ignore the underwhelming artwork, Bob's fifteenth album includes some classics: Tangled Up In Blue, Shelter From The Storm and You're A Big Girl Now. Bob Dylan - Blood On The Tracks cover art. Picture: Press

John Lennon - Rock & Roll: release date 17th February 1975 Lennon's last album for five years started life as a way of getting out of the legal action he'd incurred for "borrowing" a section of a Chuck Berry song for the Beatles track Come Together. Tasked with covering some of the aggrieved publisher's back catalogue, John takes a trip through some old favourites - complete with a cover photo of the man with his Beatle comrades in Hamburg at the start of the 60s. Tunes included Stand By Me, Be-Bop-A-Lula and Ain't That A Shame. John Lennon - Rock & Roll cover art. Picture: Press

Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti: release date 24th February 1975 The hard rock legends were at the height of their powers in '75, headlining five nights at Earls Court n London that May. Physical Graffiti was their only studio-recorded double album and their first on their own Swan Song label. Tracks included In My Time Of Dying, Trampled Under Foot and the epic Kashmir. Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti cover art. Picture: Press

Alice Cooper – Welcome to My Nightmare: release date 28th February 1975 Cooper became a solo artist on this album (as opposed to Alice Cooper, the band), which featured the international hit Only Women Bleed, later covered by Julie Covington. Alice Cooper – Welcome to My Nightmare cover art. Picture: Press

David Bowie - Young Americans: release date 7th March 1975 Bowie's eighth album saw the superstar take on soul and R&B. The title track and the collaboration with John Lennon, Fame, were both hits and gave Bowie a huge boost in the USA. David Bowie - Young Americans cover art. Picture: Press

10cc - The Original Soundtrack: release date 11th March 1975 Stockport's finest art rockers released what's considered their finest album; their third outing includes the all-time classic I'm Not In Love, plus the quirky Life Is A Minestrone. 10cc - The Original Soundtrack cover art. Picture: Press

Nazareth – Hair Of The Dog: released 3rd April 1975 The sixth album from the Scottish hard rockers included covers of The Everly Brothers' Love Hurts and Randy Newman's Guilty. Nazareth – Hair Of The Dog album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Aerosmith - Toys In The Attic: release date 8th April 1975 The third album from Steven Tyler and Joe Perry's blues rockers included Sweet Emotion and the original version of Walk This Way, later the famous collaboration between Aerosmith and Run DMC. Aerosmith - Toys In The Attic cover art. Picture: Press

ZZ Top – Fandango: release date 18th April 1975 The trio from Texas' fourth album featured one side of live recordings and one side of studio takes, and included the singles Tush and Heard It On The X. ZZ Top – Fandango album cover artwork. Picture: Alamy

Elton John – Captain Fantastic & The Brown Dirt Cowboy: release date 19th May 1975 Elton's ninth studio album included the classic Someone Saved My Life Tonight. Elton John – Captain Fantastic & The Brown Dirt Cowboy cover art. Picture: Press

Paul McCartney & Wings - Venus And Mars: release date 27th May 1975 Macca's fourth album under the Wings umbrella saw the arrival of guitarist Jimmy McCulloch and drummer Geoff Britton and a hit in Listen To What The Man Said. There's also the unexpected addition of a cover of the theme tune to TV soap Crossroads, but he was a Beatle so he can do what he likes. Paul McCartney & Wings - Venus And Mars cover art. Picture: Press

Eagles – One Of These Nights: release date 10th June 1975 The fourth studio album from the LA country rockers included the hits Lyin' Eyes, Take It To the Limit and the title track. The epic instrumental Journey Of The Sorcerer later became famous as the theme tune to the series The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy. The Eagles – One Of These Nights cover art. Picture: Press

Fleetwood Mac - Fleetwood Mac: release date 11th July 1975 The band's second eponymous album (!) saw the recruitment of Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, cementing the line-up that would record the Rumours album two years later. The album includes Nick's song Rhiannon, a huge international hit. Fleetwood Mac - Fleetwood Mac cover art. Picture: Press

Black Sabbath – Sabotage: release date 28th July 1975 Sabbath's sixth studio album featured a weird cover photo and included the tracks Am I Going Insane (Radio), Hole In The Sky and Symptom Of The Universe. Black Sabbath – Sabotage album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Rod Stewart - Atlantic Crossing: release date 15th August 1975 Rod's sixth solo album marked (as the title suggests), the singer's relocation to Los Angeles and included the monster hits Sailing and I Don't Want To Talk About It. Rod Stewart - Atlantic Crossing cover art. Picture: Press

Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run: release date 25th August 1975 The Boss's third studio album was a huge commercial success, spawning the epic title track and the songs Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out and Thunder Road. Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run cover art. Picture: Press

Electric Light Orchestra – Face The Music: release date 1st September 1975 Jeff Lynne's orchestral rockers issued their fifth album, which saw them head in a more pop direction, producing the Top 10 hit Evil Woman. Electric Light Orchestra – Face The Music cover art. Picture: Press

Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here: release date 12th September 1975 The ninth album from the British prog rock titans was the follow-up to the mammoth-selling Dark Side Of The Moon and included the epic suite Shine On You Crazy Diamond and the poignant title track. Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here cover art. Picture: Press

The Who - The Who By Numbers: release date 3rd October 1975 The seventh studio album from the British rock band included the singles Squeeze Box and Slip Kid. The Who - The Who By Numbers cover art. Picture: Press

Paul Simon - Still Crazy After All These Years: release date 17th October 1975 Simon's fourth solo album included the famous title track and the hit 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover. Paul Simon - Still Crazy After All These Years cover art. Picture: Press

Roxy Music - Siren: release date 24th October 1975 The fifth album from Bryan Ferry's art rockers includes the hits Both Ends Burning and Love Is The Drug. Jerry Hall was the cover model, photographed at South Stack Lighthouse in Anglesey. Roxy Music - Siren cover art. Picture: Press

Patti Smith - Horses: release date 10th November 1975 Smith's iconic debut album was one of the catalysts for punk and included her cover of the standard Gloria. Patti Smith - Horses cover art. Picture: Press

Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Zuma: release date 10th November 1975 The seventh album from Young was another collaboration with the band Crazy Horse and included the track Cortez The Killer. Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Zuma cover art. Picture: Press

Queen - A Night At The Opera: release date 21st November 1975 The British rock band's fourth album was a landmark in their career: aside from the enormously popular single Bohemian Rhapsody (No 1 for nine weeks), it also included Love Of My Life and You're My Best Friend. Queen - A Night At The Opera cover art. Picture: Press