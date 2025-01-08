The 10 biggest Classic Rock gigs and tours to look forward to in 2025

8 January 2025, 12:29 | Updated: 8 January 2025, 12:54

Staying out for the summer of 2025: Iron Maiden, Bruce Springsteen and Jeff Lynne's ELO
Staying out for the summer of 2025: Iron Maiden, Bruce Springsteen and Jeff Lynne's ELO. Picture: Alamy

Radio X Classic Rock takes a look at the big artists who are heading out on tour in 2025... from Bruce Springsteen to ELO's farewell shows.

Radio X Classic Rock

By Radio X Classic Rock

  1. Jeff Lynne's ELO

    The symphonic rock legends have announced their plans to play their last ever show at BST Hyde Park on 13th July this year. This will be preceded by shows at Birmingham Utilita Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live.

    Jeff Lynne's ELO 2025 UK tour dates:

    • 5th July 2025 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
    • 6th July 2025 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
    • 9th July 2025 – Co-op Live, Manchester
    • 10th July 2025 – Co-op Live, Manchester
    • 13th July 2025 – BST Hyde Park, London

    Ticket info: jefflynneselo.com

  2. Bruce Springsteen

    The New Jersey icon will play shows at Manchester's Co-Op Live and sLiverpool's Anfield Stadium this summer

    Bruce Springsteen 2025 UK tour dates:

    • 14th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live
    • 17th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live
    • 20th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live
    • 4th June - Liverpool, England - Anfield Stadium
    • 7th June - Liverpool, England - Anfield Stadium

    Ticket info: brucespringsteen.net

  3. Iron Maiden

    The heavy metal legends will hit the road this year to celebrate 50 years in the business. The band promise a special set list spanning their nine studio albums from 1980's Iron Maiden to 1992's Fear Of The Dark, which will include the classics Run To The Hills, The Trooper, Can I Play With Madness and Bring Your Daughter... To The Slaughter.

    Iron Maiden 2025 UK tour dates:

    • 21st June - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England
    • 22nd June - Co-op Live, Manchester, England
    • 28th June - London Stadium, London, England
    • 30th June - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

    Ticket info: ironmaiden.com

  4. Judas Priest

    The British metal band mark 35 years of their Painkiller album with the Shield Of Pain tour, that stops off in Scarborough on 23rd July and The O2 in London on the 25th for a co-headlining show with rock giant Alice Cooper.

    Judas Priest 2025 UK tour dates:

    • 23rd July Scarborough Open Air Theatre
    • 25th July The O2, London - with Alice Cooper

    Ticket info: judaspriest.com

  5. Bryan Adams

    The Canadian rocker will bring his Roll With The Punches world tour to the UK in May. He's releasing an album of the same name this year, too!

    Bryan Adams 2025 UK tour dates:

    • 8th May Utilita Arena, Newcastle
    • 9th May AO Arena, Manchester
    • 10th May First Direct Arena, Leeds
    • 11th May P&J Arena, Aberdeen
    • 13th May OVO Hydro, Glasgow
    • 15th May The O2, London
    • 16th May M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
    • 17th May Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
    • 18th May bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham
    • 21st May SSE Arena, Belfast

    More info: bryanadams.com

  6. Blue Oyster Cult

    The rock heavyweights will play a one-off show at London's Palladium as part of their European tour in May.

    Blue Öyster Cult 2025 UK tour dates

    • 25th May London Palladium

    Ticket info: blueoystercult.com

  7. Toto

    Steve Lukather and co will mark 10 million sales of their classic Africa with a series of shows in February, which will see a special guest appearance from Christopher Cross.

    Toto 2025 UK tour dates:

    • 1st February OVO Hydro, Glasgow
    • 2nd February bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham
    • 4th February AO Arena, Manchester
    • 5th February OVO Arena, Wembley London

    Ticket info: totoofficial.com

  8. Iggy Pop

    The godfather of punk will celebrate his five-decade plus career with a series of shows that include dates at London's Alexandra Palace and Bearded Theory Festival.

    Iggy Pop 2025 UK dates:

    • 21st - 25th May Bearded Theory Festival
    • 28th May Alexandra Palace, London
    • 31st May: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
    • 3rd June: O2 Academy Glasgow

    Ticket info: iggypop.com

  9. Santana

    Carlos Santana brings his Oneness tour to these shores in June, which promises "fan favourites from Abraxas to Woodstock to Supernatural... and beyond".

    Santana 2025 UK tour dates:

    • 18th June OVO Hydro, Glasgow
    • 19th June Co-op Live, Manchester
    • 21st June The O2, London

    Ticket info: tour.santana.com

  10. Guns N'Roses

    The legendary rock band have announced a series of huge shows for summer 2025 - including dates at Birmingham's Aston Villa Park and London's Wembley Stadium.

    Guns N'Roses 2025 UK tour dates

    • 23rd June Aston Villa Park, Birmingham
    • 26th June Wembley Stadium, Wembley

    Ticket info: gunsnroses.com

