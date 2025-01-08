The 10 biggest Classic Rock gigs and tours to look forward to in 2025

Radio X Classic Rock takes a look at the big artists who are heading out on tour in 2025... from Bruce Springsteen to ELO's farewell shows.

Jeff Lynne's ELO The symphonic rock legends have announced their plans to play their last ever show at BST Hyde Park on 13th July this year. This will be preceded by shows at Birmingham Utilita Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live. Jeff Lynne's ELO 2025 UK tour dates: 5th July 2025 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

6th July 2025 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

9th July 2025 – Co-op Live, Manchester

10th July 2025 – Co-op Live, Manchester

13th July 2025 – BST Hyde Park, London Ticket info: jefflynneselo.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by BST Hyde Park (@bsthydepark)

Bruce Springsteen The New Jersey icon will play shows at Manchester's Co-Op Live and sLiverpool's Anfield Stadium this summer Bruce Springsteen 2025 UK tour dates: 14th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live

17th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live

20th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live

4th June - Liverpool, England - Anfield Stadium

7th June - Liverpool, England - Anfield Stadium Ticket info: brucespringsteen.net View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen)

Iron Maiden The heavy metal legends will hit the road this year to celebrate 50 years in the business. The band promise a special set list spanning their nine studio albums from 1980's Iron Maiden to 1992's Fear Of The Dark, which will include the classics Run To The Hills, The Trooper, Can I Play With Madness and Bring Your Daughter... To The Slaughter. Iron Maiden 2025 UK tour dates: 21st June - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England

22nd June - Co-op Live, Manchester, England

28th June - London Stadium, London, England

30th June - OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland Ticket info: ironmaiden.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iron Maiden (@ironmaiden)

Judas Priest The British metal band mark 35 years of their Painkiller album with the Shield Of Pain tour, that stops off in Scarborough on 23rd July and The O2 in London on the 25th for a co-headlining show with rock giant Alice Cooper. Judas Priest 2025 UK tour dates: 23rd July Scarborough Open Air Theatre

25th July The O2, London - with Alice Cooper Ticket info: judaspriest.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judas Priest (@judaspriest)

Bryan Adams The Canadian rocker will bring his Roll With The Punches world tour to the UK in May. He's releasing an album of the same name this year, too! Bryan Adams 2025 UK tour dates: 8th May Utilita Arena, Newcastle

9th May AO Arena, Manchester

10th May First Direct Arena, Leeds

11th May P&J Arena, Aberdeen

13th May OVO Hydro, Glasgow

15th May The O2, London

16th May M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

17th May Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

18th May bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

21st May SSE Arena, Belfast More info: bryanadams.com

Blue Oyster Cult The rock heavyweights will play a one-off show at London's Palladium as part of their European tour in May. Blue Öyster Cult 2025 UK tour dates 25th May London Palladium Ticket info: blueoystercult.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLUE ÖYSTER CULT (@theamazingboc)

Toto Steve Lukather and co will mark 10 million sales of their classic Africa with a series of shows in February, which will see a special guest appearance from Christopher Cross. Toto 2025 UK tour dates: 1st February OVO Hydro, Glasgow

2nd February bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

4th February AO Arena, Manchester

5th February OVO Arena, Wembley London Ticket info: totoofficial.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOTO Official (@totothemselves)

Iggy Pop The godfather of punk will celebrate his five-decade plus career with a series of shows that include dates at London's Alexandra Palace and Bearded Theory Festival. Iggy Pop 2025 UK dates: 21st - 25th May Bearded Theory Festival

28th May Alexandra Palace, London

31st May: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

3rd June: O2 Academy Glasgow Ticket info: iggypop.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Pop Official (@iggypopofficial)

Santana Carlos Santana brings his Oneness tour to these shores in June, which promises "fan favourites from Abraxas to Woodstock to Supernatural... and beyond". Santana 2025 UK tour dates: 18th June OVO Hydro, Glasgow

19th June Co-op Live, Manchester

21st June The O2, London Ticket info: tour.santana.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Santana (@carlossantana)