Adele shares pics and reveals she's "never been happier" in 34th birthday post

The singer-songwriter has shared a joyful post on Instagram to mark her 34th Birthday and told fans if time keeps healing she "can't wait to be 60".

Adele has celebrated her 34th Birthday and thanked her fans and followers for their love.

The singer-songwriter uses social media rather sparingly, but she hopped on Instagram this week to share two photos of herself and mark her happiness.

Taking to Instagram, the Easy On Me singer wrote: "What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here!Thank you for the birthday love as always x".

Last year saw Adele celebrate the milestone, where she exclaimed she was "Thirty Free," where her 32nd Birthday saw the icon first reveal her dramatic weight loss.

Last year, Adele opened up about her transformation, which saw her lose seven stone over two years.

Speaking in her special interview with Oprah, she revealed it was more of a side-effect from exercise which helped her to cope with the anxiety, which followed the breakdown of her marriage.

"I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage," the singer-songwriter explained. "They paralysed me completely, and made me so confused because I wouldn't be able to have any control over my body."

"That really contributed towards me getting my mind right," she added, revealing that the gym helped her ease those feelings.

When Oprah talked about how own weight loss transformation and how some fans were critical, Adele replied: "I'm not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career. I'm either too big or too small; I'm either hot or I'm not.

"But it's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it's made anyone feel horrible about themselves - but that's not my job. I'm trying to sort my own life out. I can't add another worry. "

