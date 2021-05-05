"Thirty Free": Adele celebrates 33rd birthday with rare Instagram post

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter took to social media to share a series of photos to celebrate turning 33 this week.

Adele has shared intimate snaps on her 33rd birthday today (Wednesday 5 May).

The Hello singer took to social media for a rare post on Instagram to mark the milestone, sharing a series of photos of herself alongside the caption. "Thirty Free".

The three images see the singer-songwriter looking natural in a black and white portrait shot, frolicking in the sea and dancing at the bottom of a staircase.

It's not the only milestone the singer-songwriter has celebrated of late as January saw her mark 10 years since the release of her 21 album.

Sharing the album artwork and photos from the same shoot, she wrote: "Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend! It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x".

Her second studio album, which was released on 24 January 2011, broke records across the world and in the UK and is the best-selling album of the 21st century, the second best-selling album of all time, and the best-selling album by a solo artist of all time.

Its 23-week stint at the top of the UK album charts is the longest for a record by a female solo artist.

Unsurprisingly, this year also saw Adele named the UK's best-selling female album artist of the 21st century.

The Someone Like you singer topped a chart compiled by The British Phonographic industry (BPI), which saw her crowned for the sales of her albums combined.

Adele beat out stiff competition from Pink, Madonna, Rihanna, Dido and Amy Winehouse, with the news coinciding with the return of National Album Day, which is set for 16 October this year with the theme of Celebrating Women In Music for 2021.

Adele's second studio album, 21, also holds the title for the UK's best-selling album by a female artist since 2000.

Her other albums, 25 and 19 also feature in the Top 10 at No. 3 and No. 9 respectively.

