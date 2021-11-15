Adele reveals weight loss was mainly about controlling "terrifying anxiety attacks"

Adele has talked about the main reason for her weight loss. Picture: Press

The Easy On Me singer told Oprah on One Night Only how her divorce led to crippling anxiety, which was eased by gym sessions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adele has revealed the main reason for her weight loss.

Easy On Me singer's weight has been a topic of discussion, after she lost 7 stone over two years.

Now, speaking in a special interview with Oprah, she revealed it was more of a side effect from exercise which helped her to cope with the anxiety, which followed the breakdown of her marriage.

"I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage," the singer-songwriter explained. "They paralysed me completely, and made me so confused because I wouldn't be able to have any control over my body."

However, the singer-songwriter found going to the gym helped her ease those feelings.

"That really contributed towards me getting my mind right," revealed.

When Oprah talked about how own weight loss transformation and how some were critical, Adele replied:"I'm not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career. I'm either too big or too small; I'm either hot or I'm not.

"But it's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it's made anyone feel horrible about themselves - but that's not my job. I'm trying to sort my own life out. I can't add another worry. "

READ MORE: Adele’s One Night Only Oprah interview - How to watch in the UK

The Interview comes fro Adele: One Night Only which was aired on CBS on Sunday 14 November.

Find out more about the TV special here:

Where can I watch Adele’s Oprah interview?

In the US, it aired on CBS at 8:30pm EST. and it is available to stream on Paramount+ across the pond.

How can I watch Adele's Oprah interview in the UK?

An official broadcaster for the UK has not yet been announced, but we'll post an update as soon as we know more. There is a small chance there will not be an official UK airing, since ITV is set to release An Audience with Adele on 21 November.

READ MORE: An Audience With Adele - ITV's release date and how to watch

What is Adele’s Oprah interview about?

CBS said Adele will have a “wide-ranging conversation” with Winfrey “about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss, and raising her son”.

What songs does Adele sing?

Adele will sing her brand new hit Easy On Me alongside her huge singles, Hello, Rolling in the Deep, Skyfall and more. She also debuts new songs I Drink Wine, Hold On and Love Is A Game.