German mayor lets slip AC/DC will play European date in 2024

By Jenny Mensah

Speculation about the Back In Black band's return next summer has been fuelled by comments from the mayor of Munich.

AC/DC could be planning a tour of Europe in 2024.

Speculation around the band's plans for summer next year have been fuelled by the Mayor of Munich, who is said to have accidentally let slip the rockers are set for a gig in the city on 12th June next year.

According to reports, (via Planet Radio) Dieter Reiter, the mayor of Munich, told Bayerischer Rundfunk reporter Mathias Flasskamp that AC/DC will perform a concert at Munich’s Olympiastadion on Wednesday 12th June 2024, adding: "I didn't know it was supposed to be a secret.”

If true, it would mean the band are set to play their first dates on the continent, since Axl Rose fronted the band at Dusseldorf'a Espirit Arena in June 2016, following Brian Johnson's hearing loss.

If true, it would also mark the band's first gig since their comeback show at Power Trip Festival in Indio, California last month, where Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams returned to the legendary band's lineup.

The news has also led to speculation that AC/DC could be plotting UK dates around the same time and that they could even be set for a pitstop at Glastonbury Festival.

The Highway To Hell rockers may have not toured Europe recently, but plenty of bands have chosen to pay tribute to them in recent time.

Sam Fender brought out fellow Geordie Brian Johnson out with him during one of his epic shows at St James Park for a performance of Back In Black and You Shook Me All Night Long.